IKEA Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Right Now & Here's How You Can Get A Refund
No receipt is required to get your money back! 🤑
Some IKEA products that had been sold for more than a year in Canada are now being recalled.
If you have the affected products, you can get a refund and you don't even need proof of purchase to get your money back!
On August 14, 2023, Health Canada posted a consumer product recall for certain cellular blinds sold at the furniture retailer.
This is because of a potential choking hazard to children related to the affected products.
If you purchased blinds that are part of this IKEA recall between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022, you're being told to "immediately stop using the recalled products."
IKEA blinds that have been recalled.Health Canada
The recalled TRIPPEVALS blinds were sold in two colours (white and grey) and each came in 11 sizes.
Also, the recalled HOPPVALS blinds have been sold in three colours (white, grey and blue) and each has eight different sizes.
You can find the specific article numbers for each product online in the Health Canada recall to figure out if your IKEA curtains are affected.
According to the retailer, almost 130,000 units of the recalled products were sold in Canada.
IKEA blinds that have been recalled in Canada.Health Canada
In the recall notice, Health Canada revealed that it has determined the recalled blinds don't meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations and pose choking hazards.
"The design of the product does not properly address the hazards of small parts which can present a choking hazard to young children," Health Canada said.
As of August 10, 2023, IKEA has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada related to these curtains.
IKEA posted online that customers who own the recalled TRIPPEVALS or HOPPVALS blinds can return the affected product to an IKEA store in Canada for a refund.
Proof of purchase, like a receipt, is not required to get your money back.
If you want more information about this recall, you can contact the IKEA Customer Support Centre by phone at 1-800-661-9807 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET from Monday to Sunday.
