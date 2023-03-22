IKEA Canada Is Recalling A Children's Toy Due To A Choking Hazard & You Can Get A Full Refund
Proof of receipt is not needed.👇
If you've purchased a certain toy from IKEA Canada for your little one, you might want to get it away from them because of a recent product recall.
On March 21, IKEA Canada issued a recall for a children's toy due to a potential choking hazard, and anyone with the product can get a full refund without a receipt.
The toy in question is the BLÅVINGAD fishing game (multicolour).
"It has come to our attention that small rivets on the toy can come loose, which results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children," the press release explains.
"Therefore, BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour is being recalled."
According to Health Canada, as of March 15, the company had received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Globally, IKEA has received four reports of the rivet holding the metal pin in the wooden play piece coming loose, although no injuries were reported.
If you have bought this game, you can return it to any IKEA location near you for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required, the retailer has stated.
IKEA BLÅVINGAD fishing game.Health Canada
This is not the first time IKEA Canada has put out a recall on a product.
Over the years, several IKEA items have been recalled, including a mirror that "unexpectedly falls" due to a wall fitting issue and a kettle that carries a risk of bursting during use.
So, if you have any of the above products in your home, best stop using them at once and get that refund!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.