IKEA Canada Is Having A Spring Sale With Up To 50% Off & There's A Way To Save 10% More
Spring has sprung at IKEA.
Looking to revamp your home on a budget for the warmer months?
IKEA Canada has just announced a spring sale and there are big discounts on some of its most iconic items.
On the IKEA website and in stores, there are discounts of up to 50% on around 235 individual items, from rugs to furniture to every in between.
And this includes sales on some of its best-selling items like the ÄPPLARÖ reclining chair which is going for $59.99, a product that normally sells for $95.99.
Other best sellers include several throw blankets going for up to 50% such as the INGRUN or the INGABRITTA blankets or the MILLERYR lamp which is selling for $49.99 — down from $79.99.
Of course, that's not all. You can get benches, dining room tables, desks, home decor pieces and other furniture for great prices after the discounts.
This includes a $328 VAMDRUP rug going for $164 instead of its usual price of $328.
However, the sale is only on until April 12, and stock is only available while supplies last. So if your interest is piqued, time is of the essence.
Meanwhile, 50% discounts are great, but how about making the deal a little sweeter with an additional 10% off the sale value of the item?
Yep, it's possible, and all you'd have to do to get that extra discount is to sign up for an IKEA Family program. It's free too, so there's no downside to signing up, and you end up with greater savings.
Meanwhile, if you're wondering what buy there, we asked Canadians about their must-have items IKEA items, and they had loads of recommendations.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.