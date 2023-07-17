Amazon Prime Day 2023 Was Record-Breaking & Here's What Shoppers Spent The Most Money On
Did you take advantage of the deals? 🤑
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has come and gone and the biggest online shopping event of the year held on July 11 and 12 resulted in some record-setting spending.
With all kinds of discounts available and some Prime Day deals in Canada offering markdowns of up to 50% or more, the data has been revealed and we can now see exactly what shoppers spent the most money on.
In total, more than 375 million items were sold worldwide as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day. On top of that staggering number, Amazon announced July 11, the first day of Prime Day 2023, was the "single largest sales day in company history."
"The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, the CEO of Amazon Stores, in a statement regarding the $2.5 billion that was saved by shoppers through the various deals offered on the platform.
"Thank you to our Prime members for continuing to shop in our store, and to our employees and independent sellers around the world who delivered for customers this Prime Day," Herrington said.
So what exactly did shoppers spend the most money on?
According to Amazon, the top deal categories for Prime Day 2023 were Home, Fashion, and Beauty. Specifically, the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Report (with a regular price of $39.99) was the best-selling product across all of Amazon worldwide.
Other top-selling deals included LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm (regularly $22.00), Apple Airpods regularly ($220.00), and the Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner (regularly $110.00).
While shoppers spent an incredible amount of money, Amazon also said Prime Day 2023 was the biggest ever for independent sellers, with their sales outpacing those of Amazon's retail business.
There were several deals offered in advance of Prime Day 2023 for shoppers to take advantage of, but including the option of signing up for a free Prime Day trial, there are some perks that you can still take advantage of in Canada.
Amazon has also teamed up with Doordash to offer Prime members DashPass free for one year, which offers unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% cash back in DoorDash credit on qualifying pickup orders, and other exclusive deals and promotions.
And even if you feel like summer has only just started, it won't be long before Amazon's back-to-school sale offers more savings. That sale event is set to take place in August with more details to come.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.