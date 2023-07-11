These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals That You Can Get In Canada This Year
Some products are more than 50% off right now! 🤑
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening right now in Canada and savings go all the way up to more than 50% off!
There are so many deals that you can find on pretty much everything including tech, household items, beauty products, school supplies, and kitchen appliances.
If you don't know, Prime Day is Amazon's yearly deal event exclusive for members and it runs from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12 this year.
You have to be an Amazon Prime member either through a free trial or a paid membership to be able to shop the Prime Day deals.
Brands that are having sales this year include Apple, Ninja, iRobot, Bose, JBL, Samsung, Yeti, Philips, Mattel, Hasbro, Vitamix, Melissa & Doug, Morroccanoil, Fitbit, Lysol, Gillette, and more.
Amazon devices and Prime Video channels are also discounted for Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sales event.
Here are some of the best deals that you can find during Prime Day in Canada that go from 20% off to more than 50% off!
Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Price: $123.48
($279.99)
Details: This Nespresso machine is 56% off for Prime Day.
It can make five coffee sizes (alto, large coffee, gran lungo, and espresso with three capsule sizes) and has a simple one-button operation with automatic capsule ejection.
Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Pro
Price: $1,257.26
($1,699)
Details: You can get this MacBook Pro for 26% off with Amazon Prime Day.
The laptop has up to 20 hours of battery life, an eight-core CPU for faster performance, an eight-core GPU for faster graphics, and eight gigabytes of memory. It also has a 13.3-inch Retina display.
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Price: $33.60
($48)
Details: Yeti is offering the Rambler 30 oz. tumbler for 30% off.
The insulated tumbler ensures that your hot drinks stay hot and your iced drinks stay cold. It also has a YETI MagSlider Lid so your coffee, water, beer, and other drinks stay locked in.
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Price: $184
($264)
Details: The Furbo 360° Dog Camera is discounted by 30% for Prime Day this year.
It has a full HD camera with a rotating 360-degree view, real-time two-way audio, colour night vision and adjustable treat tossing so you can keep an eye on your pets when you're not home.
Kindle
Price: $84.99
($129.99)
Details: This Kindle, which is the lightest and most compact version of the e-reader, is 35% off right now.
It has a glare-free, paper-like display with 16 gigabytes of storage for thousands of books, an adjustable front light, and a dark mode to make reading effortless both day and night. Plus, a single charge lasts up to six weeks.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Price: $20.30
($29)
Details: You can get this LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for 30% off.
The hydrating lip mask delivers moisture and antioxidants while you sleep for smoother lips.
LANEIGE beauty products were some of the best-selling products worldwide last year on Prime Day.
KitchenAid KSM3316XFW Artisan Mini Stand Mixer
Price: $329.99
($439.99)
Details: This KitchenAid mini stand mixer is 25% off in Canada for Amazon Prime Day.
It has the capacity to mix up to five dozen cookies, a loaf of bread, a batch of guacamole, pulled pork and more.
There are also 10-speed options that are powerful enough for almost any recipe, whether you're mixing wet and dry ingredients together, kneading bread dough or whipping cream.
You get a wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook and bonus flex edge beater as well when you buy this mixer.
Echo Pop
Price: $24.99
($54.99)
Details: Amazon's Echo Pop is 55% off for Prime Day.
It's a compact smart speaker with Alexa features and full sound for small spaces.
With the Echo Pop, you can ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts, control compatible smart home devices, and ask Alexa to set timers, check the weather, read the news, order products, make calls, answer questions, and more.
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer
Price: $140.58
($209.99)
Details: This Ninja air fryer is discounted by 33% right now.
Since it's a two-basket air fryer, you can cook two foods in two ways at the same time.
There are also six customizable programs: air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick 8" and 10" Frying Pan Skillet Set
Price: $48.99
($69.99)
Details: You can get this GreenPan frying pan skillet set for 30% off.
It is metal utensil safe, scratch-resistant and designed to stand up to daily usage. You can also put it in the oven and broiler up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Price: $209.95
($439.95)
Details: These Beats wireless noise-cancelling headphones are 52% off for Prime Day in Canada.
The headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices and are able to take calls, control music, and activate Siri with the on-ear controls and microphone.
There is up to 22 hours of battery life and a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low.
ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1
Price: $349
($482.76)
Details: This ASUS Chromebook is 28% off right now.
It has a tamper-resistant and spill-resistant keyboard, a 14-inch touchscreen display and 64 gigabytes of storage.
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Price: $109.95
($169.95)
Details: You can buy this Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker discounted by 35%.
It has sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and up to five days of battery. It is also compatible with iOS and Android phones and connects to your phone's GPS so you see real-time pace and distance on your wrist.
Plus, you get a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Price: $132
($189)
Details: This Bose speaker is 30% off for Prime Day.
It's a waterproof portable wireless speaker that offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge.
You can make and receive calls through the portable Bluetooth speaker and access your phone's Siri or Google Assistant with the press of a button.
Ring Video Doorbell
Price: $69.99
($129.99)
Details: You can get a Ring Video Doorbell for 46% off with Prime.
It's a 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features so you can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or PC.
It's powered by a built-in rechargeable battery but can connect to existing doorbell wires for constant power.
Theragun Mini 2.0 - Handheld Electric Massage Gun
Price: $199
($249)
Details: This Theragun electric massager is 20% off for Prime Day in Canada.
It's pocket-size so it's portable and can be taken with you whenever you need a massage. Also, it has three more attachments and three speeds.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
