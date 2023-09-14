7 Top-Rated Walmart Household Products For Under $100 That Customers Are Raving About
From coffee makers to compact speakers!
Diving into the ocean that is Walmart Canada's online catalog can feel a bit overwhelming at times. The vastness of Walmart Online's digital shelves seems to stretch endlessly, almost like a digital horizon where one can get lost and, worse yet, miss that perfect find.
But don't let it daunt you. It's not like Walmart's online shopping centre is void of goods; there's a treasure trove waiting to dazzle you. You just have to know where to look.
Luckily for you, Narcity has curated a list of seven Walmart household items, all priced under $100, that have been winning applause and top-notch reviews amongst buyers.
Vinyl and Mesh Task Office Chair
An image of the office chair.
Price: $77.97
Stars: 4.5/5
Reviews: Consumers are praising this chair for its high-quality, comfortably wide seat, and excellent stability.
"Great chair. Easy to assemble and adjustments work great. Comfortable and the mesh backing keeps it from getting too hot," wrote one reviewer.
"For the price this chair is great, fits in a small area, my daughter also has the same chair at her desk in her room. its comfortable and easy to clean," added another.
Skullcandy Ounce Portable Wireless Speaker
An image of a Skullcandy Ounce Portable Wireless Speaker.
Price: $33.88
Stars: 5/5
Reviews: The speaker is being praised for being compact, lightweight, and offering great sound quality. It has a pleasant on/off sound and auto-shuts off after about 5 minutes of inactivity.
Some users have noted that sometimes it doesn't verbally indicate it's connected, but this is a minor issue as you can check the phone's connection.
"This little speaker packs so much punch! I’m in love with it and highly recommend it to others," reads one review.
"The sound quality for this being such a small speaker is amazing! It sounds super clear and the volume can get pretty loud. What’s crazy is if I place it on my desk I can feel the vibration. The battery lasts long and It also comes with a charger," added another.
Keurig Coffee Maker
An image of a Keurig coffee maker.
Price: $73.98
Stars: 4/5
Reviews: Customers route the Keurig K Express Coffee Maker as a must-have coffee machine for your kitchen, thanks to its retro style and modern aesthetics.
"Love it. Perfect for daily one cup of coffee. Great counter space saver. Love the turquoise colour," a reviewer gushed.
"A good coffee maker, simple and affordable. It pours coffee really fast. Coffee tastes good, better than my old Hamilton Beach one. The click and collect service at Walmart was quick and convenient," added another.
Table Top Foosball Table
The Sports Squad FX40 Table Top Foosball Table.
Price: $77.98
Stars: 4.8/5
Reviews: Buyers praise this product for its top quality at an affordable price, noting it offers abundant entertainment for friends and family.
"This is very well made and a nice size! Bought it for when grandkids come over. The instructions are pictures, so easy to follow. Just make sure you put things together in order or you will have to backtrack," reads one review.
"Well built, solid, can withstand rough play by tween and teen soccer fanatics. At this price point it is an unexpected surprise! Takes up less space than a traditional table with legs," another comment read.
TV Tray Table
An image of the natural-finished TV tray table.
Price: $21.97
Stars: 4/5
Reviews: Enthusiasts of the TV tray emphasize its robustness, highlighting its multifunctionality for crafts, study sessions, and casual dining.
"This snack table is as pictured, and described. It's made well, and it really is a great value. You won't find a snack table made as well at this price. I can tell it will last for years," raved one reviewer.
"Bought this chair as a gift for someone. They absolutely love it and use it every day when watching TV. It's sturdy, stands well on carpet, and easy to set up and close. I would definitely get one for myself in the future. Some reviews say that there were problems with removing the sticker. The sticker came off clean on my table, so there's no need to worry about that," added another.
Vibrant Life Pigglesworth Latex Dog Toy
A photo of Pigglesworth Latex Dog Toys.
Price: $34.98
Stars: 4.8/5
Reviews: Dog owners rave about these items for their durability, highlighting that buying just five can last an entire year.
"It’s much bigger than it looks in the picture. My dog just loves it. This is the second one I have Bought. Well worth the money for your pet," wrote one reviewer.
"My dogs are super chewers but also really like rubber toys that squeak. This rubber pig is great because the rubber is pretty durable so the dogs can play rough with it but not accidentally rip it. If they wanted to the rubber is still soft enough that it can be easily chewed so if your dogs tear apart everything this might not be for you but mine won’t tear anything that squeaks." added another.
Hometrends Solid Bath Towel
Price: $10.97
Stars: 4.5/5
Reviews: Customers rave about these bath towels for their softness, especially noting their suitability for those with sensory concerns. They appreciate the rapid delivery, comparable to Amazon Prime, and the towels' durability even after multiple washes. The size, absorption, thickness, and feel stand out, making them a top choice at their price point.
"Super fluffy and bright white. Need to be washed first and get softer and more absorbent with each wash. Exceptional value. Very pleased with these towels," wrote one reviewer.
"Nice plush towels, I have some I bought about 6 months ago, and they still look brand new. (That's why I ordered more online). I will be buying more to replace the rest of my linen closet. Great value." added another.
Hopefully, this list of Walmart household treasures helps keep your next online shopping spree within budget, if that's even possible in today's economic climate!