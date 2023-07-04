Walmart Canada Launched A Subscription Service & Members Get Free Next-Day Delivery
The membership costs less than a streaming service. 💰
Are you tired of the never-ending struggle of managing your hectic schedule while making countless trips to the store for groceries and essentials? Well, get ready to bid farewell to those chaotic shopping cart adventures, because Walmart Canada has got a new work-around.
The retail chain has just unveiled a brand new subscription program, Delivery Pass, which offers members unlimited free next-day deliveries on over 65,000 items for a mere $8.97 per month or $89 annually — that's cheaper than the average streaming service fee these days!
Sadly, the pass is only available in Ottawa right now, but Walmart does plan to expand the service to other major Canadian cities such as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver later this summer.
The heads of the company are touting the subscription program as "a game-changer" with the goal of enhancing everyday shopping conveniences for Canadian families.
"We're transforming our omnichannel offering to better serve Canadians, aiming to build the most efficient, consistent, and affordable way to shop in Canada," said Laurent Duray, the Chief E-commerce Officer at Walmart Canada. "Delivery Pass is going to be a game changer for Canadians by giving them the products they need, when and how they want them, at the best prices."
Omnichannel refers to a sales and marketing approach that provides a seamless and integrated shopping experience for customers across multiple channels, such as online, mobile, brick-and-mortar stores, and more.
Here's a quick overview of all the perks you get with a Delivery Pass membership:
- Unlimited, free next-day delivery
- Same low in-store price
- The ability to dodge long lines and crowded aisles.
- Flexible plans that let you shop on your own terms, whenever you want.
How does it work?
When you shop on Walmart.ca or use the Walmart Canada app as a Delivery Pass member you can pick a convenient delivery time and add items to your cart (just remember, there's a minimum order of $35 before fees and taxes).
When it's time to check out, voila! Your delivery fees for next-day deliveries are automatically waived. Plus, if you're feeling extra fancy, you can even upgrade to same-day or express delivery at a discounted, members-only price.
Even though Delivery Pass has just launched, Walmart Canada is already cooking up some exciting plans to make the program even better. So, members should also expect to gain more bonuses in the future.
"We're unlocking access to unlimited, free next-day delivery on items including groceries, electronics, and toys, at a low price they can afford," said Ignacio Baladron, the Vice President of Omnichannel Operations at Walmart Canada. "Delivery Pass is just getting started."
Free delivery has become quite the trend in Canada, and it's not surprising to see companies like SkipTheDishes joining in. In fact, just last week they announced a deal that bears a striking resemblance to Walmart's Delivery Pass.
It seems like everyone is trying to stay ahead of the game, especially with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event on July 11 to 12. The competition is fierce, and customers are the ones who benefit from all these exciting deals and offers.