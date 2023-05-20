grocery shopping

I Compared Prices At Walmart & Bulk Barn To See Which Offers The Best Value For Money​

And there was a clear winner!

Trending Associate Editor
Milk chocolate chips from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Milk chocolate chips from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Looking for the most bang for your buck when it comes to grocery shopping in Canada?

With food prices on the rise throughout the country, I decided to take a look at two of my favourite retailers — Bulk Barn and Walmart — to see which one offered the best value for money on popular everyday items.

For the purpose of this experiment, I decided to pick out grocery staples available in both stores, and looked at the cheapest option available (sales excluded) to get the best comparison.

Here's how the prices of some popular items measure up:

Pasta

Pasta from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Pasta from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

I compared Great Value's spaghettini to Bulk Barn's spaghetti, which also happened to be its cheapest pasta.

  • Walmart: $0.97 for 410 grams ($0.23/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: $0.51 for 100 grams

Rice

Rice at Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Rice at Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

As for rice, a 2-kilogram packet of Great Value long grain white rice is marginally cheaper than the white Basmati rice sold at Bulk Barn.

  • Walmart: $6.47 for 2 kilograms ($0.32/100 g)
  • Bulk Barn: $0.51 per 100 grams

All purpose flour

All purpose flour from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

All purpose flour from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Another pantry staple, here's how much a 2.5-kilogram packet of Walmart's Great Value all purpose flour costs compared to the all purpose flour sold at Bulk Barn.

  • Walmart: $3.97 for 2.5 kilograms ($0.16/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: $0.28 per 100 grams

Soup mix

Chicken soup mix from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Chicken soup mix from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

I compared a Great Value chicken noodle soup mix with a chicken soup mix found at Bulk Barn.

  • Walmart: $2.47 per 338 grams ($0.73/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: $0.87 per 100 grams

Popcorn

Popping corn from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Popping corn from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

The Great Value popping corn comes in just a bit cheaper than the jumbo popping corn at Bulk Barn.

  • Walmart: $2.47 for 850 grams ($0.29/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: $0.48 per 100 grams (regular price)

Deluxe mixed nuts

Mixed nuts from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Mixed nuts from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Walmart was selling wholesale packets of mixed nuts deluxe. I compared that to Bulk Barn's Deluxe Mixed Nuts.

  • Walmart: $4 for 200 grams ($2/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: $3.26 per 100 grams

Lentils

Lentils from Walmart and Bulk Barn in Canada.

Lentils from Walmart and Bulk Barn in Canada.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Walmart had run out of red lentils when I visited but the price for their red and yellow lentils was the same. I compared that to Bulk Barn's red lentils:

  • Walmart: $3.27 for 900 grams ($0.36/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: 0.40 per 100 grams

Paprika

Paprika from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Paprika from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Of course, it would be impossible not to compare spices between Walmart and Bulk Barn. For the purpose of this experiment, I decided to look the price of paprika.

  • Walmart: $2.27 for 130 grams ($1.74/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: 1.82 per 100 grams (regular price)

Milk chocolate chips

Milk chocolate chips from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Milk chocolate chips from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

Walmart's Great Value milk chocolate chips and the milk chocolate chips available at Bulk Barn were pretty close!

  • Walmart: $3.77 per 270 grams ($1.39/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: 1.51 per 100 grams (regular price)

Peanut butter

Peanut butter from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Peanut butter from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

I compared Walmart's Great Value smooth peanut butter to Bulk Barn's smooth peanut butter.

  • Walmart: $2.97 for 500 grams ($0.59/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: 1.04 per 100 grams

Hot chocolate mix

The hot chocolate mixes from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

The hot chocolate mixes from Walmart and Bulk Barn.

Janice Rodrigues | Narcity

When looking at Walmart's Great Value hot chocolate mix and Bulk Barn's hot chocolate powder, one was significantly cheaper.

  • Walmart: $3.97 for 500 grams ($0.79/100g)
  • Bulk Barn: 1.27 per 100 grams

Conclusion

When comparing price per gram, Walmart beat out Bulk Barn in all of the product categories.

In the case of some products, such as the soup mix and lentils, the difference between the two was honestly pretty small.

However, in the case of pasta and peanut butter, the price per gram was almost double at Bulk Barn than it was at Walmart!

There were exceptions in only two departments — chocolate chips and paprika — where prices at Bulk Barn were cheaper than Walmart, but that's only because the items were on sale.

This means there is some truth when people say that the best things to buy from Bulk Barn are spices and baking accessories!

However, since we are comparing non-sale prices, Walmart still offers better value overall.

Hopefully this will give you a better idea of where to go to save money the next time you need to pick up groceries in Canada.

Happy shopping, y'all!

From Your Site Articles
Janice Rodrigues
Trending Associate Editor
Janice Rodrigues is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian immigration and passports, and is based in Scarborough, Ontario.
Loading...