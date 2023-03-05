Bulk Barn Shoppers Are Sharing The 'Best Thing' To Buy At The Store & Tips On How To Save
Here's how to get 15% off. 👇
If the price of just about everything in Canada is getting you down, the good people of Reddit have some advice on what products to buy at Bulk Barn — and how you can save some money, too.
One user simply asked, "The best thing at Bulk Barn?" and received almost 500 answers.
"My go-to bulk barn snack is the yogurt covered pretzels," said one Redditor. "Also, last time I checked flour is way cheaper in bulk than from the grocery store!"
Another recommended textured vegetable protein, which they say is both cheap and protein dense.
"Yesss! This and nutritional yeast are my go to's," added another.
"The fact that you can get all eleventy billion ingredients my wife needs for her recipe without having to buy an entire container of each," explained one user. "What would run me up over 50 bucks at the grocery store, I can get for under 5 bucks."
"Baking supplies. So many I can’t choose. And if you go on their website while standing in line, chances are there’s a $5 off coupon," one person shared.
While there doesn't currently appear to be a $5 coupon available, there has been in the past, and there is a spot where you can sign up to get "coupons, flyers recipes and deals."
As well, others noted that you can get 15% off on Sundays when you bring your own usable containers, which checks out on the Bulk Barn website. If you're a student or a senior, you can also score 15% off on Wednesdays with identification.
In terms of treats, people listed OMGs, dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, salt water taffy, sour keys, BBQ cassava chips, and so many more, including fortune cookies!
Maybe it's time to pick up a few mason jars from Dollarama and stock up on some goodies on a Sunday?
Happy shopping, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.