ChatGPT Answered What The Best & Worst Things Are At Bulk Barn & It Might Raise Some Eyebrows
"... there are a few items that may not be the best value for your money." 👀
Bulk Barn is a popular option for those who like buying snacks or small quantities of specialty goods, but what's really worth picking up at the retailer?
To find out, we asked ChatGPT what the best and worst things are at the store, and it gave some answers you might expect and others that are a little more left-field.
In terms of the best things to buy at Bulk Barn, the first thing the AI bot listed were nuts and seeds, noting that they're "a great source of healthy fats and protein, and you can buy them in bulk to save money."
It also listed dried fruits, spices and herbs, baking supplies, cereals and granola, candy, chocolate, pasta and grains as smart things to buy from the store.
"Overall, Bulk Barn is a great place to buy pantry staples in bulk and save money," noted ChatGPT. "Just be sure to bring your own reusable bags or containers to reduce waste!"
In terms of the worst things to buy, the bot had some thoughts and opinions.
"While Bulk Barn offers a wide range of high-quality products, there are a few items that may not be the best value for your money," it said. "Here are some items that you may want to avoid buying at Bulk Barn."
The first thing it listed was fresh produce.
"While Bulk Barn offers some dried fruits and nuts, it's not the best place to buy fresh produce," it explained. "The selection may be limited, and you may find better prices and quality at a grocery store or farmers market."
Next up, it mentioned meat and dairy products, which makes sense as the store doesn't carry fresh items in those categories.
In terms of goodies, that's where it gets interesting.
"While Bulk Barn offers a great selection of snacks, some pre-packaged snacks may be more expensive than buying them at a grocery store," it noted. "It's best to compare prices and check for sales before buying."
It had a similar rationale for not buying items such as tea, coffee, cleaning products and personal care products from the store, saying that you might find better prices and selections at other stores.
"Overall, Bulk Barn is a great place to buy pantry staples and snacks in bulk, but it may not be the best place for all of your shopping needs," it said. "Be sure to compare prices and quality before making a purchase."
While ChatGPT may just be an artificial intelligence program with somewhat limited data, it's hard to argue with its points on this one — so make your purchases wisely while shopping at the retailer!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.