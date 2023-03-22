canadian tiktok

A TikToker Rated How Scoopable Bulk Barn Items Are & It's Weirdly Satisfying To Watch (VIDEO)

One candy scored -1/10.

Bulk Barn is a great place to pick up food items and supplies, but it's recently become a star on TikTok for a different reason: how scoopable some of the items are.

On the social media platform, Katelyn (@_katyrobinson) posted a video where she "rated the scoops" at the retailer and it's seriously compelling stuff.

The first scoop she tried out was for jelly babies, which she gave a 1/10. While she didn't get into detail on why she gave it such a low rating, it didn't look easy to dig the treat out, nor did it make for a satisfying scoop.

Up next were cherry sours, which earned itself a 10/10, and honestly, it's easy to see why — the way the candy just slides into the scoop is ASMR-worthy.

Juicy gummy bears got a 4/10 while fruit blast also earned a coveted 10/10.

Mini Easter marshmallows and baby bottles scored pretty well, with a 7.5 and 8.5 respectively, but juicy peach hearts didn't quite make a passing grade as they earned a 2/10.

However, it didn't fair as badly as giant soda cola gummies which got a sad rating of -1/10 — tongs would clearly be the better choice here!

Lego brick candies got a 6/10 as did giant okeydoke, while silver cola balls earned a respectable 8/10.

As for gummy carrots (who knew those were even a thing?), they earned a 3/10 while good old chocolate-covered almonds got a perfect score of 10/10.

The TikTok currently has over seven million views and over 300,000 likes, so who knows — perhaps we'll get more scoopability ratings in the future!

