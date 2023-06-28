SkipTheDishes Is Offering Free Delivery In Canada All Summer & Here's How You Can Get The Deal
You can also score discounts at McDonald's, Popeyes, and Subway!
Get ready because SkipTheDishes is offering free delivery in Canada for the entire summer!
If you get takeout all the time or just treat yourself once and a while, here's what you need to know about this deal and how you can skip — pun intended — delivery fees when you order.
SkipTheDishes announced that the first-ever "Hot Deal Summer Event" is happening this year to reward millions of Canadians for choosing to order with the online food delivery service every day.
But you don't have to place an order with the service every single day to be able to get this free delivery deal.
All SkipTheDishes customers in Canada can get $0 delivery fees all summer long and there are no additional costs or subscription fees.
You can check out the new Hot Deal Summer pass, which is what gets you free delivery, in the app or online starting on June 30, 2023.
That pass is available to all Skip customers and redeemable for $0 delivery at participating locations and minimum order values apply (before taxes, tips and fees).
You can find details about the promo on menus marked with the house icon.
The Hot Deal Summer pass that gets you free delivery will be available in Canada all summer long, until September 30, 2023!
There will also be even more savings offered to Skip customers throughout the summer including rewards points, deals, and unique offers from their restaurants each week.
That includes a free McDonald's Big Mac, a buy one get one deal on Popeyes' chicken sandwiches, $10 off vouchers for Subway when you order Pepsi, a BOGO deal for KFC's Famous Chicken Sandwiches, and more.
You can get the free McDonald's Big Mac from June 30 to July 2 when your order is $15 or more before taxes, tips, and fees.
Once you download the app if you haven't already or go online, you'll be able to redeem those offers and get $0 delivery on Skip orders through the exclusive Hot Deal Summer Pass that's available to Canadians.
If you're looking to save even more money on takeout, there is also a DoorDash deal that's being offered in Canada right now.
New and current Canadian Amazon Prime members can get an exclusive complimentary one-year DashPass, which typically costs $120 a year.
With the free pass, Prime members can get unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, access to exclusive promotions and deals, and 5% cash back in DoorDash credit for qualifying pickup orders.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.