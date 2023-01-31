SkipTheDishes Is Giving Canadians A Way To Save Some Cash & It Involves 'Surprise Menu Items'
And it's good for the planet too!
There's a chance your SkipTheDishes order could be a whole lot cheaper going forward.
The food delivery service recently announced an initiative that could help you save money on certain dishes while also being good for the environment.
In a recent press release, SkipTheDishes Canada announced what they're calling a "Do Good Deal" where customers can get end-of-day discounts on unsold menu items that would have otherwise gone to waste.
The program is being launched to help reduce food waste, which the company says is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world.
The way it works is that participating restaurants will offer discounts of approximately 50% on "surprise menu items" during the last two hours of their operating day. This way, the food can go to a hungry person rather than a garbage bin.
Not only that, but the restaurants will also cooking up the surprise menu items with surplus ingredients so you can enjoy something really unique while limiting food waste in your city.
There is a major catch at the moment though.
The program is currently limited to these two cities and 50 participating restaurants within them.
As of now, the initiative is only available in Vancouver and Winnipeg. However, SkipTheDishes has said that there are "plans for further expansion to additional markets and restaurants."
So, Canadians from coast to coast to coast could soon be getting some cheap eats towards the end of the day soon. And, even better, it will all be good for the planet!
Of course we all want to save some bucks when it comes to ordering out. However, if you are thinking about splurging or living it up, you're not alone.
Last year, SkipTheDishes announced some of the most expensive orders placed in Canada and one was over $4,000. Shocking!
