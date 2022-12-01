These Are Canada's Most Expensive SkipTheDishes Orders & One Was Over $4,000
Would you ever spend thousands of dollars on pasta?
How much would you pay to have your favourite food delivered to your door?
SkipTheDishes recently shared some of the most expensive food orders placed in Canada, and some Canucks really shelled out on delivery.
In celebration of the food ordering company's 10th anniversary, SkipTheDishes shared the most expensive orders in Canada it's seen in the last 10 years, with one order for pasta coming in at over $3,000.
According to Skip, the most expensive food order in the country over the last decade was a $4,000 order of chicken wings and chicken alfredo in Ontario in 2016.
While this order would probably be a wild amount of food for one person, it's likely that the order was for a group. That, or this person just really likes dishes with chicken.
Funnily enough, the second most expensive order in the country also featured pasta. In 2017, someone in Manitoba placed a $3,500 order of rigatoni, according to Skip. Once again, this was likely a group order, but also, maybe the pasta from the restaurant this order was placed at is just that good.
Manitobans seem to be people of indulgence, as Skip shared that last year, someone in the province placed one order for 22 bottles of wine. All we can say is, cheers!
Following these, two orders of $1,000 each were listed as the third-most expensive orders in Canada over the last decade; one, an order of fried pork, fried snapper and butter poached fish in Alberta in 2017, the other a mysterious delivery placed in Quebec simply described as a "meal order."
Other notable food orders include an $800 order of Brisket Po Boy sandwiches in Saskatchewan, a $700 order of mozzarella sticks, potato skins, chicken wings, nachos, ribs and burgers in Nova Scotia in 2019, a $684 order of an assortment of pizzas in Newfoundland, and a $900 of Dom Perignon in Alberta (fancy).
SkipTheDishes also shared interesting details about how Canadians are ordering food.
For example, the most money ever spent on the app by a single user is $4,009.15, and the most Skip orders by a single customer over the past decade is a whopping 3,939, which would work out to be about 393 times per year, or 32 times per month!
As for what Canadians are ordering, Skip says that the top items ordered in Canada in 2021 were butter chicken, garlic naan, miso soup, poutine, fries, caesar salad and California rolls (yum).
If your mouth is watering just reading about how Canucks are ordering food, you can get in on the action too! SkipTheDishes has over 10 million restaurants across its network, so there's bound to be something that tickles your fancy.
Dig in, Canada!