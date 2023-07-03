Best Buy Is Having A Black Friday In July Sale & You Can Save Up To $600 On A New TV
Prime Day has got some tough competition. 🤑
Looking to replace a wonky pair of headphones or score a great deal on a new TV? Look no further than your local Best Buy. The retail giant is currently hosting an exciting sales event called "Black Friday in Summer" and the deals are no joke.
While the official dates for the sales event are July 10 through July 12, customers have been able to score a number of incredible discounts on a wide range of electronics and tech products since early June.
In fact, shoppers can currently take advantage of jaw-dropping bargains on a wide range of items, from TVs and e-bikes to smartwatches and laptops. Even top brands such as Samsung, Sony, and Apple are offering substantial savings of up to $3,000 on their premium products.
For example, tech enthusiasts can get their hands on the cutting-edge Smart Triple RGB Laser Projector, a high-tech marvel that brings a cinematic experience to the comfort of your home. But, don't fret if projectors don't interest you. You can also score up to $600 off some premium 4K smart TVs.
Although primarily focused on tech, Best Buy is also catering to customers' outdoor needs, offering discounts of up to $650 on essential backyard items.
Those seeking a new or better form of transportation will also want to take a gander at some of the company's deals on electric scooters like this Segway SuperScooter GT1, which you can save $1,500 on if you buy before July 6.
While the sale is open to all customers, Best Buy is also introducing a new paid tier for its revamped My Best Buy rewards program. By signing up for this tier, customers can enjoy exclusive access to special offers and even better discounts on select items, along with other membership perks.
It's no secret that Best Buy's massive summer sale comes as a response to Amazon Prime Day 2023. The sale runs July 11 and 12 this year and typically offers Prime members the opportunity to score up to 50% off on a wide range of tech items.
Luckily, the two companies attempt to duke it out in the realm of discounted tech only benefits those looking to score great deals this summer.