Air Canada Is Having A Huge Sale & You Could Fly To The Tropics For Under $200
There are discounted flights across Canada, Mexico and more.
If you're still making your travel plans for the rest of the year, this is your opportunity to grab some cheaper air travel as Air Canada has kicked off a sale in line with Canada Day.
Air Canada is having a big sale to celebrate Canada Day and it means if you're planning a trip any time soon, you might be able to get some serious savings on flights.
The offer, which kicked off on Monday, June 26, means there will be cheaper flights within Canada, as well as some serious deals on flights to the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.
You'll need to be travelling between July 15 and December 15, 2023 and the offer applies to base fares on economy seats so it's perfect to get a summer, fall or winter trip on the calendar.
The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, July 3, 2023, so you'll need to be quick to get a discounted booking.
There are a ton of different options available too with one-way flights between Toronto and Vancouver starting from $154 each way as well as flights from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale one-way from $193.
But if you're looking to head a little further afield for your summer vacation, flights between Toronto and Cancun, Mexico start from $262 one-way. Meanwhile, you can get from Toronto to Bridgetown, Barbados one-way for $210.
You can also snag a deal on flights to Bogota, Columbia with a round-trip on Air Canada costing $711 if you're flying out of Montreal.
So if you’re craving a vacation but don’t want to break the bank, this might just be the perfect opportunity.