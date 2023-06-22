The World's Best Airlines Have Been Revealed For 2023 & 5 Canadian Carriers Made The Cut
One airline scooped the top prize for the fifth time!
If you're looking to plan a vacation but you're not sure which airline to opt for, a new ranking on the world's best airlines for 2023 has just been released and it might make your decision that much easier.
Skytrax held its annual World Airline Awards for 2023, and ranked the top 100 airlines in the world, with five Canadian airlines making the cut.
According to Skytrax, travellers around the world voted in a huge passenger satisfaction survey to find out the top 100 airlines, with more than 100 different nationalities taking part and 325 airlines featured.
Of the Canadian airlines that made the list, Air Canada ranked highest at number 38, and it actually improved a lot from last year, moving up 12 places from 50 on the list in 2022.
The next highest-ranking Canadian airline was Air Transat at 62 on the list. It was closely followed by WestJet at 64, which fell from 39 in 2022.
Air Canada's more affordable offering Air Canada Rouge also made the top 100 at number 93 while Porter Airlines just snuck into the top 100 at 99.
The list was topped by Singapore Airlines, which jumped up from second place in 2022 to first place in 2023. It's the airlines fifth time topping the list.
It was followed by Qatar Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways, Emirates and Japan Airlines making up the top five best airlines in the world.
As well as a place in the top 100, Air Canada won the award for the "World's Most Family Friendly Airline," which factored in elements like family seating policies, check-in facilities, priority boarding, children's meals, amenities, and entertainment as well as assistance from ground staff and cabin crew.
So whether you're travelling with friends or family, you might want to check out which airline will suit you the best.