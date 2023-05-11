These Are The Most Satisfying Airlines & There’s A Huge Gap Between Economy And First Class
Being stranded at the airport waiting for your delayed flight, having to splurge lots of cash to get your luggage checked, or enjoying good service from the flight crew, are all aspects that could help travelers choose a preferred airline when they fly. The most satisfying airlines were recently revealed, and passengers note a huge gap between economy and first-class services.
According to consumer intelligence company J.D. Power’s 2023 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, customer satisfaction among major airlines has dropped for a second consecutive year.
In order to find the best airlines, the study measured eight factors — aircraft, baggage, boarding, check-in, cost and fees, flight crew, in-flight services, and reservation — between the first/business, premium economy, and economy/basic economy classes.
For first/business class, on a 1,000-point scale, JetBlue Airways took first place with a score of 893, followed by Delta Airlines with 865 and United Airlines with 848.
Delta Airlines was revealed as the highest customer satisfaction company for premium economy class with a score of 848. JetBlue Airways came second with 840, and Alaska Airlines came third with 801.
On the economy/basic economy class, Southwest Airlines took the crown with a score of 827. Delta Airlines followed with 801, and JetBlue Airways came third with an 800 score.
The study is based on 7,774 responses from passengers who traveled on a major North American airline.
Overall, the following are the official scoreboards in the 2023 North America Airline Satisfaction Study for each class:
Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for First/Business Class:
- JetBlue Airways - 893
- Delta Airlines - 865
- United Airlines - 848
- Alaska Airlines - 833
- Air Canada - 830
- American Airlines -826
Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for Premium Economy Class:
- Delta Airlines - 848
- JetBlue Airways - 840
- Alaska Airlines - 823
- American Airlines - 821
- Air Canada - 797
- United Airlines - 784
Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking for Economy/Basic Economy Class:
- Southwest Airlines - 827
- Delta Airlines - 801
- JetBlue Airways - 800
- Alaska Airlines - 781
- WestJet - 777
- Allegiant Air - 775
- United Airlines - 770
- Air Canada - 765
- American Airlines - 764
- Spirit Airlines - 727
- Frontier Airlines - 705
