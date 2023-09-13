This Airline Is The 'World's Best' For 2023 & Here's What Sets It Apart
It's fancy AF!
If you're booking a flight, there are so many different airlines to choose from and it can be difficult to know what airlines are actually worth the money.
If you want to level up your air travel experience, Singapore Airlines was ranked as the "world's best airline" for 2023 and it's pretty swanky.
Skytrax surveyed travellers from around the world on passenger satisfaction on over 300 different airlines to determine the best in the world at its World Airline Awards.
Singapore Airlines was praised for its "dedication to customer service" as well as its inflight menu of gourmet meals and its "state-of-the-art entertainment system."
It's not the first time the airline has won the prestigious accolade either, scooping up the top spot five times in the awards' 23-year history.
If you've ever wondered what travelling on the "world's best airline" is actually like, here's a little peek at its hotel room-like suites and a gourmet food menu.
Routes
Singapore Airlines along with its budget airline Scoot fly to over 130 destinations around the globe so there are plenty of opportunities to fly with this airline.
While it mainly serves routes across Asia, the airline also operates out of airports across Australia, Africa, Europe and North America.
If you're keen to try out Singapore Airlines from Canada, you can catch Singapore Airlines flights from Vancouver.
Baggage
With any fare, you'll be able to bring at least one piece of cabin baggage with you, according to Singapore Airlines. These need to weigh less than 7 kilograms.
Passengers with Business Class, First Class or Suites can bring on two pieces of cabin baggage.
Depending on where you're flight is departing from or heading to, checked baggage is either measured by weight or by the number of pieces, the airline's website said.
For flights to and from Canada and the U.S., travellers are able to bring two pieces of checked luggage. With Economy or Premium Economy tickets, these bags can't weigh more than 23 kilograms each.
For those travelling in Business Class, First Class or Suites, two pieces of checked baggage can be brought and they have to weigh under 32 kilograms each.
Passengers who are part of Singapore Airline's different loyalty schemes may be entitled to additional baggage allowance too.
Seats
A suite on a Singapore Airlines plane.Singapore Airlines
The airline has a pretty impressive selection of seating options available to passengers, from Economy Class seating to full Suites that rival a luxury hotel room.
Depending on the duration of the flight and what kind of aircraft you're flying on, there are a few different Economy options with entertainment systems, adjustable headrests and in-seat charging stations for your devices.
As with many other airlines, you're able to pay extra for seats with additional legroom.
Premium Economy is a step up with a calf and footrest for added comfort as well as priority treatment for check-in and baggage.
Business Class seats also differ depending on the type of plane you're travelling on. On long-haul flights, the seats fully recline so you can get some shut-eye on board.
First Class tickets come with extra-wide seats and partitions for privacy so you can relax and unwind on your flight.
However, the more expensive fares are where Singapore Airlines has some really impressive "seats" in the form of Suites.
Singapore Airlines' Suites are basically fancy AF hotel rooms in the sky, with seats upholstered with "full grain leather" and actual beds to sleep in.
The suites also come with a 32-inch HD touchscreen TV screen with a set of noise-cancelling headphones, food that looks as though it's straight from a fine-dining restaurant and huge bathrooms that have a sit-down vanity.
If you're travelling with a partner or friend, you can even book adjoining suites with a double bed.
So if you're budget can stretch that far, you could have the most luxurious travel experience.
Food
According to the airline, each of the meals served on board is tested in a "simulated pressurized cabin" in conditions that are similar to cruising at 30,000 feet to ensure all the meals are flavourful.
Even in Economy seats on short-haul flights of 3.5 hours or less, you'll be served upscale dishes on board.
Menus for your flight are available to see up to eight days before your scheduled flight so you can get an idea of what will be served up when you're travelling.
If you need a special meal for your dietary restrictions or for religious reasons, you're able to arrange this with the airline at least 24 hours before your scheduled flight.
If you're in Premium Economy, Business, First or a suite, you can select your meal option from 15 days in advance.
Singapore Airlines also has a unique fine dining experience called "Book the Cook," which offers a huge selection of meals inspired by the airline's International Culinary Panel of renowned chefs from around the world.
The service is offered in Suites, First Class, Business Class and on some Premium Economy routes travelling between a huge range of destinations.
Entertainment
Singapore Airlines was praised by Skytrax for its entertainment system and if you're travelling, it's safe to say you're not likely to get bored.
Each passenger has a TV screen with over 1,900 different options for on-demand movies, TV shows and music albums from all over the world to take your mind off a long flight, according to the airline.
Singapore Airlines also offers access to live TV such as sports games and news services so you won't be out of the loop, even when flying.
They also have online games, LinkedIn Learning content and wellness soundtracks to keep you busy or to let you unwind.
Most Singapore Airlines flights have Wi-Fi so whether you need to catch up on work or chat to friends, you'll be able to stay connected. From July 1, 2023, the airline announced that complimentary Wi-Fi would be available for all passengers on board a Singapore Airlines flight.
Price
Some of Singapore Airlines most popular routes include non-stop flights to Singapore from New York and Los Angeles, the airline told Narcity.
For these flights, non-stop economy fares from LAX to Singapore start from US$2,138 per person for a round trip with business class tickets starting from US$10,940 for a round trip.
Flights from New York's JFK Airport start from US$1,265 for a round trip economy ticket with one stop. Business class tickets for a non-stop flight on the same route start from US$9,181 and for first class ticket or a suite, travelling starts from US$23,164 with one stop.
So if you have any major travel plans, you may just want to check out Singapore Airlines.