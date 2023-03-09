Simu Liu Called Out Some Of Air Canada's Staff As The 'Most Unpleasant & Miserable' People
He said the worst employees "use the crowds as punching bags."
Travelling is usually a stressful time, and it seems Simu Liu had a mixed experience while travelling with Air Canada via Toronto's Pearson Airport.
The Marvel star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his recent interactions with some employees.
"Air Canada staff at Pearson are a combination of the best and worst of humanity," he wrote.
"The best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination," Liu continued.
"The worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds as punching bags."
He said that he didn't have any complaints or anything to take up with the airline, but hopes that the airline knows "the good apples from the bad."
"Because the good employees are truly great and the bad ones.... well, they're just some of the most unpleasant and miserable unprofessional human beings on the face of the earth," he wrote.
Simu Liu's Instagam story about Air Canada. @simuliu | Instagram
Liu isn't the only famous person to take issue with the airline.
In August, Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis called Air Canada "the worst airline in North America" after a disruptive flight to Toronto.
Lewis said that he was "kicked out" of first class and that his ticket was torn up due to a "full flight."
Furthermore, he was allegedly told to sort it out with customer service in Toronto, which he took issue with given that he was in Orlando.
Narcity Canada reached out to Air Canada but did not hear back by the time of publication. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.
