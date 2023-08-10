8 Amazing Best Buy Deals Going On This Week That Can Save You Up To 50% On Home Appliances
From retro toasters to high-tech blenders.
Desperate for savings on appliances? Well, luckily for you, a new Best Buy Canada sale will be on full swing on Friday — and it's set to be hotter than an HP laptop running 20 tabs.
Whether you need a new vacuum or an upgraded coffee machine, Best Buy is happy to shave a little off the top. In fact, deals are about to pop up faster than an overzealous toaster on everything from flashy fitness trackers to high-tech blenders.
But, be warned procrastinators, as these savings will only lasts from August 11 to 17, so if you're hoping to score a cheap toaster for once in your life, you'll want to take a look at these deals before then.
Seriously though, this Best Buy sales event is worth marking your calendar for, If your wallet had a tail, it would be wagging. So come on, save like nobody's watching, and scroll your way to a homey triumph!
Philips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine
Philips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine in all its robot glory.
Current price: $599.99
Deal: Up to 40% off
Details: Ready to elevate your kitchen's hipster cred to a level only matched by handlebar mustaches and artisanal beard oil? Meet the Philips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine – it's not just an appliance; it's practically a lifestyle statement.
This baby doesn't mess around when it comes to brewing. Throw in your favourite beans, and it'll interrogate them for their flavour secrets like a caffeinated detective with its aroma extract system.
But wait, there's more (said in my non-infomercial voice)!
The milk frother is essentially the coffee equivalent of a magic wand, turning ordinary milk into a frothy delight that would make a cappuccino blush. Silky smooth lattes, here you come!
All this coffee mastery is housed in a sleek black finish – think of it as the little black dress of kitchen appliances. It's perfect for any modern countertop, except it won't judge you for wearing pyjamas all day.
Smeg 50's Style Retro Toaster
That's one classy toaster.
Current Price: $223.99
Deal: Up to 50% off
Details: The Smeg Retro Toaster is like the Elvis Presley of kitchen gadgets - it's got the charm, style, and it'll leave you all shook up over breakfast. This 1950s-inspired toaster is perfect for those who enjoy a slice of nostalgia with their morning toast.
Want six shades of toasty goodness? You got it! From "barely kissed by the heat" to "I meant to do that, charred chic," this toaster's got your carb-loving back.
Self-centring racks? Check. It's like having a tiny butler inside your toaster, making sure each slice is perfectly positioned. The automatic slice pop-up is like a polite cough, letting you know your breakfast is ready without being too pushy.
Oh, and the removable crumb tray is a lifesaver for those of us who think cleaning up is, well, crummy. No more shaking the toaster upside down.
Dyson V15 Detect Complete and Cordless Stick Vacuum
Your fancy new vacuum.
Current price: $999.99
Deal: Up to $150 off
Details: Ever feel like your vacuum cleaner's just guessing? "Oh, a speck of dust! Maybe I'll grab it; maybe I won't." Enter the Dyson V15 Detect Complete and Cordless Stick Vacuum, the Sherlock Holmes of filth-finding gadgets.
This thing is so smart, it can gauge the amount of dust and change suction power accordingly. It’s like it's judging your dust on a scale from "just had a party" to "a whole ecosystem's growing here."
Carpet, hardwood, shag from the '70s? No worries. With Auto and Eco Modes, it tackles it all and even has a Boost Mode for when your floor's impersonating a dirt road.
Worried about those pet hairs left behind by Fido and Fluffy? This vacuum's got attachments so specific, they might as well come with your pets' names on them. It's lightweight too, so you can prance around your living room like a cleaning ballerina.
And if you're the kind of person who needs proof, the LCD screen will show you every particle it’s captured. Because who doesn't want to see their dust up close?
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch
A watch that'll tell you when your heart misbehaves.
Current Price: $499.99
Deal: Up to 36% off
Details: Think of this watch as the Swiss Army knife of the fitness world – if that knife could also track your sleep, elevation, and heart rate. From trail running and mountain biking to golfing and even indoor climbing, this watch has more sports apps than you've got excuses to avoid the gym.
Pregnancy tracking? You bet! It's got weekly education and symptom tracking, so it's more attentive than most baby shower guests. And expedition mode? With ultra-low-powered GPS references, it’s like having a seasoned trail guide strapped to your wrist, minus the beard.
But wait, there's more! This tech marvel lets you control your tunes and receive social media updates. It can store up to 2,000 songs and works with Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Rock on!
Solar-powered, this watch has stamina that rivals a caffeinated marathon runner. From 9 days in Smartwatch mode to 59 days in Battery Saver mode, it'll keep ticking without missing a beat.
DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone
The drone of your dreams.
Current Price: $749.99
Deal: Up to $280 off
Details: Introducing the DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone, the airborne marvel that even your tech-challenged uncle could fly. Seriously, with an Auto Takeoff function, this baby takes off easier than a pair of clip-on sunglasses!
Ever wanted to film a mountain goat from 4000m above or chase a cloud just to see where it's going? With a top speed of almost 24mph, this drone's got the speed and height to make you feel like a soaring eagle, minus the feathers.
The three-axis mechanical gimbal is like the best dance partner you've never had, tilting, rolling, and panning without stepping on your toes. Plus, with 4K HDR video and true-to-life colour capture, you’ll be creating footage so vivid, it might as well come with its own popcorn.
Now, what if you're worried about flying it into a tree or dropping it into a lake? Fear not! The DJI Mini 3 sees obstacles like grandma sees bingo numbers. It's on it.
Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender
A blender ready for blending.
Current Price: $429.99
Deals: Up to 40% off
Details: The Vitamix 6500, the blender so sophisticated, you might just find yourself donning a tuxedo just to make a smoothie. With a 2.2 HP engine (that's right, this thing's practically a sports car without wheels), it's got three pre-programmed settings to whip up anything from the chilliest frozen desserts to the hottest of hot soups.
Feel like chunky salsa tonight? Or a velvety purée? With Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature, this baby listens to your whims like a well-trained butler. The 1.9L container is roomy enough to hold your culinary dreams, and it's BPA-free, because even your blender cares about your wellbeing.
What's that, you've got some thicker ingredients? No worries, there's a tamper included, so you can mash away like a mad scientist. And if your creative culinary juices aren't flowing, it even comes with a cookbook, because no one wants to see a sad, unused blender on the counter.