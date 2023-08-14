The Staples Back To School Sale 2023 Is Here & These Great Deals Aren't Just For Students
You can get up to 70% off some items!
It's that time of the year again and Staples Canada is here with its Back to School deals for 2023 with discounts available on everything from classroom essentials to tech.
These back-to-school sales are on right now for both students and teachers and, whether you're headed back to class this fall or not, you can save yourself a few hundred dollars!
For this year, Staples has created a retro-inspired back-to-school sale and has introduced "90's throwback pricing" in honour of the company starting in Canada back in 1991, with the aim of making school supplies for 2023 more affordable.
Whether you're in the market for classroom supplies, backpacks, some of the latest technology, or even some office furniture, there are plenty of deals going on now in-store and online at Staples Canada.
Essential school supplies are up to 25% off, while items like math sets, dividers and tabs, computer accessories, and dorm room essentials are between 25% and 40% marked down. You can even save up to 71% on office furniture!
Among some of the top picks for back-to-school 2023, you can get $130 the price of two different HP Laptops originally priced at $429.99 and $699.99. This ASUS Vivobook is also $250 off.
If you're in need of a tablet, you can save $250 on the Samsung Tab S6.
There are also big deals on binders and backpacks from brands like Nike, JanSport, and Adidas.
Staples also makes shopping for students online easier, with Back to School HQ where you can shop by education level or even see the top picks sorted by grade.
As for teachers, there are plenty of other deals available at Staples for the back-to-school season.
Until August 15, teachers can get 10% off tech products and deals of up to 20% off most other products, as long as the purchase is over $40.
Then, from August 15 to September 5, Staples will offer $50 off tech purchases of $500 and have deals of up to 15% off most other products.
Educators in Canada need to be registered with the Staples Teacher Membership Program to access these deals and any teacher can sign up for free.
On top of this, Staples is also holding a "We Love Teachers Contest" from August 14 to September 14, which will see eight teachers from across Canada selected and given a chance to win a $1,000 Staples gift card to go towards their classroom or any technology upgrades. The winner would also receive a $500 gift card to Reitmans. You can nominate a teacher for the challenge here.
Happy back-to-school shopping!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.