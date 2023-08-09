7 Stylish Furniture Items You Can Get For Cheap During IKEA’s Summer Sale
This is your last chance to get in on the savings. 💰
Hey, bargain hunters! Today could be your last chance to revamp your living space without going broke because IKEA's summer sale is almost over! The sale, which will come to an end at 12:00 a.m. on August 10, both in-store and online at IKEA Canada locations, is allowing savvy shoppers to score stylish furniture items for cheap, with savings of up to 60 percent across various departments.
Better yet, if you're an IKEA Family member, you snag an additional 10% off select summer sale items so long as you have your IKEA Family card on hand.
So scoop up those wish-list items and discover what's on sale before they disappear like meatballs at a Swedish buffet! Get it? Because you can eat there.
Sommarlånke
An outdoor patio with Sommarlånke.
Sale Price: $34.99
Original Price: $59.99
Details: Looking to add a certain je ne sais quoi to your home's ambiance? Enter Sommarlånke, the lamp with enough flair to embarrass a pro wrestler. This mighty lighting stick has a "soft downward light" that could help make your garden the perfect level of cozy.
Need matching table lamps and lighting chains? Fret not, this lamp has some cute friends; in fact, you can buy a whole Broadway line-up of brightness. The only thing missing is a plot-hole-sized dance number.
Seriously though, this lamp offers great versatility with its suitcase-like handle, making transportation simple for both indoor and outdoor use. Its design also allows for easy cord organization, while its adaptability ensures it fits into various environments.
It's also as user-friendly as assembling a standard bookcase, without the need for any awkward family metaphors.
Liatorp
A living room with Liatorp.
Sale Price: $399.00
Original Price: $499.00
Details: Meet the sleek Liatorp drawer, where organization meets convenience in a shiny white, soon-to-be coffee-stained package.
Tired of your cords staging a spaghetti rebellion? This drawer has a special outlet in the back that allows for easy gathering, so your wires always stay neatly arranged, accessible and under your just rule.
It's also got adjustable shelves, so you have the flexibility to organize according to your specific needs, and dust-free storage for those of us with allergies.
But, perhaps the best part about the drawer's build is that remote controls work easily through its glass door, so you can continue changing channels with ease.
You won't have to worry about breaking its more fragile aspect though, as the drawer has integrated dampers, which ensures its doors always close like a gentle breeze whispering through a field of wheat.
Mävinn
The Mävinn doing what it does best.
Sale Price: $17.99
Original Price: $29.99
Details: The Mävinn rug is a thoughtful addition to any home, woven with timeless stripes that blend effortlessly with various decors. This small cotton rug is part of the broader Mävinn collection, symbolizing a connection between comfort and social responsibility.
Created by the social business Spun in India, the Mävinn rug is more than just a piece of home furnishing; it's a lifeline for women in rural areas. This enterprise focuses on providing employment opportunities and improving living conditions for families in need, showcasing how a simple rug can have far-reaching effects.
Featuring cheerful stripes that are handwoven to create a soft texture, this rug is designed to bring warmth to your living space. While pampering your feet with its gentle touch, it simultaneously enhances the lives of women in rural India. The Mävinn rug is a beautiful reminder that our choices as consumers can make a real difference in the world.
Ullerslev
The Ullerslev in its natural habitat.
Sale Price: $29.99
Original Price: $49.99
Details: Plop it on the floor, and watch your toes dive in as if it's a fluffy cloud!
Fancy draping it over the armchair or bed? Go ahead; it's more flexible than a yoga master.
Maybe you've got a bench that needs some love? The Ullerslev sheepskin is there, turning ordinary seating into a cushioned embrace. It's like having a pet sheep without the responsibility, ready to add coziness and comfort wherever you please.
No feeding is required.
Sollerön
A lounging Sollerön in the wild.
Sale Price: $893.00
Original Price: $1,263.00
Details: Looking to spruce up your outdoor space? With the Sollerön sofa, you're the master of your seating domain! Mix and match seating sections to create a lounge masterpiece that fits your patio like a glove fits a hand... if that glove was exceptionally stylish.
Underneath the seat, you'll find practical storage space – perfect for stashing those mystery garden tools or your collection of sun hats.
Worried about fading colours? Not with this sofa! The seat pad and back cushion sport fade-resistant covers, so they look brand new for much longer.
Caught in a light rain? Just shake off the water like a dog after a bath – these cushion covers are water-repellent.
And cleaning? Easier than convincing a cat to nap. The cushion cover can be removed and thrown in the machine for a wash.
Pjätteryd
The Pjätteryd elevated the space.
Sale Price: $14.99
Original Price: $24.99
Details: This lovely piece by Andrew Geiger is the perfect thing to put on your wall if you want to pretend like you're driving in your living room.
Printed on high-quality canvas, this picture has so much depth that you're guaranteed to get lost in it whenever your partner starts saying something boring.
Ekedalen
The Ekedalen looking fantastic in a kitchen.
Sale Price: $179.00
Original Price: $299.00
Details: Ekedalen isn't just a bar table; it's a lifestyle. A surface that says, "Come, eat, chat, work, spill things on me. I can take it!" Ideal for kitchens and dining rooms, it's not picky about where it lives. The footrest beam is a thoughtful touch like holding the door for a stranger. Easy to pair with bar stools, it's the friendly neighbour of furniture.
And as for its sturdiness? It's been tested more than a nervous comedian at an open-mic night. It's ready for anything you throw at it – literally.