These Are The 7 Biggest IKEA Stores In The World & The Flagship Is A Full-On Furniture Maze
You could get lost in there. 👀
From the bustling streets of Manila, where a five-story behemoth beckons, to the iconic curves of Sweden's flagship store, the world's seven biggest IKEA locations are marvels that stretch the imagination and redefine shopping.
Ever wondered what it's like to roam an IKEA the size of twelve football fields? Or what sets apart the most massive IKEA in the United States from its European counterpart? Well, then, this list is for you.
Prepare to navigate the corridors of ingenuity, innovation, and sheer scale as we embark on a global tour of these colossal cathedrals of comfort.
But don't get too comfortable; surprises lurk around every corner, as we reveal the unique attractions and hidden gems of each store. Your map to the biggest, boldest, and most extraordinary IKEA destinations awaits within. Let's begin the journey!
IKEA, Burbank, United States
Size: 456,000 square feet
Location: Burbank, United States
Details: California's got the sun, the surf, and, as it turns out, America's largest IKEA. Tucked away in Downtown Burbank, this 456,000-square-foot wonder is three stories of pure Scandinavian joy. Forget the other Burbank IKEA; this one's twice as big and twice as fun. Seriously, it even has a street named after it
But, South IKEA Way isn't just a road. No, no. It's a gateway to 50 room settings that will whisper sweet Swedish nothings to that part of your brain that does home decor. Need a break from all that thoughtful perusing? Pull up a chair in the 600-seat restaurant and savour the taste of Sweden.
IKEA's magic isn't just in its size; it's in the blend of function, quality, design, and value – all wrapped up with a bow of sustainability. Whether you're furnishing a palace or sprucing up a studio, IKEA Burbank is your destination for affordable flair.
IKEA, Montreal, Canada
Size: 470,000 square feet
Location: Montreal Canada
Details: In 2013, IKEA Montreal decided that 237,000 square feet simply wouldn't do, and expanded to a jaw-dropping 470,000 square feet, solidifying it's place as the biggest store in Canada. If IKEA were a poutine, this would be the size that even the hungriest Quebecois would say, "Eh, maybe share with a friend?"
Located in Ville St. Laurent, this colossal store now boasts a warehouse double in size ready to accommodate your every furniture whim. Need a desk? A bed? Perhaps 47 tealight holders? They've got you covered!
And if parking is your arch-nemesis, fret no more! With over 1,400 spaces, IKEA Montreal makes parking easy. Plus, you can dine like a Viking in the 600-seat restaurant and breeze through one of the 48 cash lanes faster than you can mispronounce "SMÖRBOLL."
IKEA, Shanghai, China
Size: 494,000 square feet
Location: Xuhui District, China
Details: IKEA's Shanghai store, where assembling a home is as exciting as exploring this sprawling metropolis! First opened in 2003, this IKEA gem spanning approximately 494,000 square feet has become a hub for modern living within the city.
Here, you don't just walk through aisles; you take a journey through a Scandinavian wonderland right in China's most populous city. From Malm beds to Poäng chairs, it's a showcase of affordability meeting style.
Worried about the hustle and bustle of city life affecting your furniture shopping? Fear not! IKEA Shanghai offers an oasis of organized living, providing urban solutions for every Shanghainese apartment. Whether you're squeezing into a studio or expanding into an estate, you'll find a flat-pack friend here.
IKEA, Bang Yai, Thailand
109 Rattanathibet Road, Bang Yai, Thailand
Size: Approximately 541,159 square feet
Location: Bang Yai, Thailand
Details: Get ready to be dazzled, because IKEA Bang Yai is turning heads, and not just because it's the biggest IKEA in South-East Asia! This northwest Bangkok beauty is the world's first IKEA store to score a LEED Platinum certification for sustainability. Think of it as the green gown on the red carpet of retail.
Want to know what's even cooler? The rooftop is a sea of solar panels, giving you energy, shade, and futuristic vibes all at once. It's like a sun hat for the entire store, including the car park.
And speaking of firsts, Bang Yai is the only IKEA snuggled into a shopping centre. With 50,000 square meters, 29 check-out points, and exclusive menu items, it's a Swedish smorgasbord of shopping delight.
IKEA, Kungens Kurva, Sweden
Size: Approximately 606,167 square feet
Location: Kungens Kurva, Sweden
Details: Imagine wandering through the Guggenheim Museum, admiring works of art, and then realizing you can actually take the elements of that beautiful piece home – and assemble it yourself! That's IKEA Kungens Kurva in Stockholm, a place where shopping for furniture becomes artful.
The 56,301-square-metre monster, which features five floors of pure IKEA magic, is Sweden's own wonder of the retail world. Opened in 1965, it has become a pilgrimage for design lovers and the DIY-spirited. And why wouldn't it? With a design inspired by the Guggenheim's elegant spiral, shopping here is like a delightful dance through a world of creativity.
But that's not all; the surrounding area offers 1850 parking spots and an array of megastores that will make your wallet sing with joy. IKEA Kungens Kurva isn't just a store it's a landmark.
IKEA, Gwangmyeong, South Korea
Size: Approximately 634,073 square feet
Location: Gwangmyeong, Korea
Details: IKEA Gwangmyeong, which opened in December 2014, is more than a beacon of Swedish design in South Korea. It's an award-winning fixture in the community and a proud recipient of accolades that would make even the sturdiest HEMNES dresser blush with pride.
From the "Commissioner of Customs Award" at the 50th Taxpayers’ Day ceremony in 2016 to the '100 Best Companies to Create Employment' Award, they've nailed the assembly of social responsibility. And don't think they've stopped there! In 2017, they took home the 'Excellent Enterprise for Gender Equal Employment' Presidential Award, proving their commitment to equality is as strong as their love for flat-pack.
But wait, there's more! IKEA's South Korean adventure includes four fabulous offline stores in Gwangmyeong, Goyang, Giheung, DongBusan, and a bustling online store that's more clickable than a perfectly aligned cabinet hinge.
IKEA, Pasay City, Philippines
Size: Approximately 730,000 square feet
Location: Manila, Philippines
Details: Manila. Where the sun meets the sea and the Swedish meatballs go hard AF – specifically in the Mall of Asia, which is home to the biggest IKEA store in the world. If you thought your local IKEA was a maze, try wandering around this 730,000-square-foot giant. You better keep your wits about you, as exploring this store is equivalent to strolling across twelve football fields, with more flat-pack furniture than you can shake an Allen wrench at.
First opened in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic, IKEA Pasay City became an instant beacon for design lovers and those in need of a meatball fix. With five whole floors, this behemoth houses not only a classic IKEA restaurant but also an exhibition and a warehouse. It's basically an IKEA theme park.
It's like someone took all the best parts of every store in the Swedish furniture universe and turned up the volume to eleven. It's a straight-up shopping adventure.