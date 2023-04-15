7 IKEA Canada Dupes You Can Buy For Much Cheaper At Zellers (PHOTOS)
From furniture to candles! 🤑
The return of Zellers in Canada has led to a lot of talk about the company's claims of lower prices — and its old slogan wasn't "where the lowest price is the law" for nothing!
But how exactly do Zellers prices compare to IKEA, another giant of the affordable retail world?
To get the low-down on the price differences between the two stores, Narcity looked at a few Zellers items that are "dupes" — items that appear the same — for more expensive products at IKEA.
And it turns out there are actually a ton of ways to save money on items that people would never know are from the Big Z.
Bookshelf
Zellers bookshelf. Right: IKEA shelf unit.
If you're looking for a little something to display books on and show off how smart you are, Zellers has a product called the Blake 3-Tier Bookshelf that is cheaper than a very similar-looking item from IKEA.
The FJÄLLBO shelf unit has an almost indistinguishable design to the Blake but costs a whopping $159. Compare that to the Zeller's price of $89 and you've got a much better deal.
Really, only keen viewers will be able to tell the difference.
TV stand
The Zellers TV stand. Right: A HEMNES TV stand.
Staring at your TV for hours every week is a little nicer when it's on top of something you also want to look at. But spending $399 for a fancy HEMNES TV stand from IKEA can also be a bit of an ask.
Luckily, you can grab this much cheaper TV stand from Zellers. It'll run you just $209 and looks a lot like the IKEA product. It also has similar storage space, without the drawers of course.
Tumbler glasses
Zellers tumbler glasses. Right: IKEA glasses.
A nice cock(or mock)tail tastes all the better in a nice glass.
And IKEA has a 6-pack you can grab for $14.99. However, compare that to the Zellers 4-pack going for $18 and the Canadian retailer has the Swedish store beat on value yet again.
At Zellers, you're paying about $3 per glass before tax, whereas with the IKEA pack you're paying roughly, $3.75.
Depending on your taste, you might even argue the cheaper option looks fancier!
Office chair
The Zellers office chair. Right: The IKEA office chair.
Working from home is a massive part of the modern workplace, and that means having a chair that actually supports your back is super important.
While you might just opt to buy one from IKEA, stopping by Zellers could actually save you a few bucks.
At Zellers you can get the Alora office chair ($229), which is actually slightly cheaper than the very similar MARKUS office chair from IKEA ($249).
That's $20 saved to spend on something a bit more exciting than a chair.
Scented candle
The Rose Quartz candle from Zellers. Right: The candle from IKEA.
Yes, even in the relatively small world of scented candles, Zellers has IKEA beat on price in some cases.
And while these likely don't smell exactly alike, the scent of savings is guaranteed to be sweet.
If you get a wild tea and mint-scented Rose Quartz candle from Zellers, you're going to spend $12 before tax.
A similar mint candle (that boasts hints of cedar) from IKEA? Well, that'll run you $19.99.
Of course, the sizes and materials slightly differ, but can you smell the extra money in your wallet?
Large dog bed
A Zellers dog bed. Right: The IKEA dog bed.
Is there anything too luxurious for our pooches? Well, in this case, there might be.
If you want a large pet bed for your furry bestie from IKEA, you'll be shelling out a whopping $79.
However, if you pop by Zellers you can get one of a similar size (albeit about 13 cm less wide) for a cool $39.
And you know what? Your dog isn't going to be able to tell the difference at all. Heck, they'll probably want to sleep in your bed or on the couch anyway.
Arm chair
The Zellers arm chair. Right: The IKEA arm chair.
If you're looking for somewhere to ponder, you might be after one of these neatly upholstered armchairs. And the options from IKEA and Zellers are so similar that the only way to tell them apart is the colour — and the price of course.
The IKEA chair called the EKENÄSET has a mid-century modern vibe to it but costs $299.
The Zellers version — which looks nearly identical — is only $175. That's roughly $124 cheaper before tax.
The choice is pretty easy if you're wanting to save some money.
So, hopefully, this little guide can help you save some cash the next time you're stocking up your home.
Happy saving, Canada!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.