I’d Never Heard Of Zellers Before Moving To Canada Last Year & Here’s Why I’m Now Hooked
There’s more to this store than just nostalgia!👇
As a newcomer to Canada, I’ve been somewhat mystified by the hype surrounding the recent reopening of Zellers.
For a little perspective, I moved from Dubai to Toronto last year, and I’d never even heard of the store before, let alone the Zellers restaurants or Zeddy!
However, amidst all the obsession around the Zellers comeback, I decided to pay one of the new stores a visit to answer the question: away from the nostalgia, is Zellers worth the hype?
As someone with no experience of the brand at all, I went in with zero expectations or bias about what the store should be like, unlike a lot of my friends and colleagues.
Instead, I looked at it from the perspective of how the store, its prices and its selection compare to other shopping options in Canada.
I definitely think there’s more to the new Zellers than just nostalgia — and here’s why I’m now hooked.
The selection
Inside a Zellers store in Toronto.
I’ll admit it, after all that hype, I was expecting to be let down. I figured the new Zellers store was mostly a nostalgic hit for Canadians — a place to briefly relive their childhood memories and forget about a week later.
But the new products actually pretty good. Dare I say… great?
The new Zellers is definitely not hidden away in a small corner of Hudson’s Bay, either. Instead, it's spread across a sizeable section of the store, with multiple aisles featuring affordable toys, clothing, homeware and furniture.
There was even a small section with exercise equipment and wellness products, like candles and reed diffusers.
The best part is that the products didn’t look old or out of date, but surprisingly stylish and modern.
Comfy basics
Women's clothing at Zellers in Canada.
When it comes to clothes for men and women, I’ll be honest and say this probably isn’t the place to shop if you’re looking for high fashion.
But the store does have a surprisingly nice collection of everyday basics, with really comfy-looking t-shirts, loungewear and pyjamas.
And of course there’s Zellers merch too, if you or anyone you know is a super fan.
Options for kids
Toys and clothes for kids at Zellers.
I'm no expert, but I feel like it can be hard to find nice children's items and accessories that are also reasonably priced.
This is why I feel like parents will especially love Zellers, because there’s so much stuff for the little ones.
During my visit I saw all kinds of cute clothes and onesies, with so many great options under $20 or even $10. This is pretty handy, particularly considering how quickly they grow up and how fast their wardrobe keeps changing.
Even the Zellers toy section is pretty huge.
I might not have kids of my own, but I was still tempted into picking up some cute clothes for a friend who has a one-year-old.
The kitchenware
Cookware available in different colours at Zellers.
Toys and clothes for kids at Zellers.
If you’re looking for stuff for the kitchen, I’d recommend giving the new Zellers a browse ASAP.
There are so many cool finds, and they’re all very well-priced. For example, a knife block was going for $12, while a whole dinnerware set (which came in multiple colour options) was only $39 — which means you could skip a trip out to IKEA.
Even if you don’t want something for your kitchen, this might be a good spot to pick up quality gifts if you're ever invited to a housewarming party or another similar event.
The prices are impressive
Furniture and organizational must-haves at Zellers.
I’ve been hearing the “lowest price is the law” for a while now and while I don’t know if Zellers does offer the lowest price out there, for the quality and variety, it’s pretty damn affordable.
The prices were definitely a couple of dollars higher than stores like Dollarama, for example, but in my opinion they were cheaper than stores like HomeSense or even IKEA.
And most of the items I saw were definitely much cheaper than the Hudson’s Bay products they were surrounded by.
There are so many households staples you can buy for under $20, and many would make for really lovely gifts, too.
That being said, I did notice a sign at my Zellers location stating that as the prices were already so low, Zellers won't be having sales. Which, honestly, seems pretty fair.
Of course, the new Zellers isn't perfect.
One of my biggest issues with the store is that the closest one to me is in Scarborough Town Centre, which is an hour and a half away by public transport.
Hopefully, more Zellers locations might just pop up soon. But until then, I’m just going to have to make the most of the Zellers website.
All in all, I'd say the store is a great addition to Canada's retail scene. So, even if the nostalgia has no appeal to you, it might still be worth a trip if you're looking for good quality on a budget.