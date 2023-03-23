Zellers Has Opened Its Doors In The GTA & The Lines Are Already Jaw-Dropping (VIDEO)
Hudson's Bay has launched nine Zellers stores in Ontario.
The reopening of Zellers has created quite the buzz in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with shoppers eagerly anticipating the grand opening of the Scarborough Town Centre (STC) location.
In the hours leading up to opening time on Thursday, the lines outside the store were already starting to form — and they only continued to grow until the store started letting people in at 10:00 a.m.
Hudson's Bay launched the first wave of nine Zellers stores in Ontario this Thursday, with three stores located in the GTA at the STC, Burlington Mall and Erin Mills Town Centre.
Although not a novel idea, the store-within-a-store concept brings a sense of thrill to the experience of shopping for your beloved Zellers products.
These new locations will offer a wide selection of products at unbeatable prices, making it easier than ever to shop for everything, from home decor to clothing to electronics.
The chain has already started to place "Zellers diner" branded food trucks in open locations.
Zellers Food truck at STC.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity
Here are the locations of the Zellers' stores in Ontario:
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
If you can't wait to get down to your nearest store, the Zellers website is finally up and running for all your online shopping needs, which will allow Canadians to shop for products that are being sold in-store, including furniture, kitchen supplies, pet items, clothing and more.
On top of the Zellers brand making a comeback in Canada, there was also word this week that Shake Shack, a popular US fast food chain, will soon be expanding with 35 locations nationwide.
The first location will be coming to Toronto in 2024.