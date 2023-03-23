Here's What Canada's New Zellers Stores Are Selling & It Might Just Surprise You (PHOTOS)
Zellers is officially making a comeback in Canada this week and the relaunch may just change the way you think of the iconic store.
Narcity was given a sneak peek into what the stores are going to look like when they open on March 23 in Ontario and Alberta, and it's safe to say there were a bunch of super unexpected items up for sale.
Zellers shoppers can get access to affordable (and surprisingly nice!) furniture, kitchen supplies, pet items and more, with nearly all of it from the store's exclusive house brand, Anko.
If you can't wait to get there yourself, here's a look at some of the items you can get at the new Zellers locations opening in Canada this week.
Furniture
A chair in Zellers.
Zellers may not have been synonymous with furniture previously, but this could be about to change!
The new Zellers relaunch features loads of pieces of furniture, including side tables, chairs, coffee tables and more.
These items are sold in flat packs which require some assembly when you take them home, which might remind you a bit of IKEA.
In terms of cost, most of the price tags I saw were below $200. Not a bad deal at all!
Athletic gear
A bunch of exercise equipment in Zellers.
If you want to get fit or pick up some supplies for your latest leisure activity, Zellers might be a genuinely good choice.
The new store I visited had a whole section dedicated to exercise equipment, with things like exercise balls, muscle massagers, skipping ropes, tennis balls and more.
And these, again, were pretty affordable, with the highest price for most being around $15.
Cookware
Pots and pans in Zellers.
For those looking to replace their old dented, scorched frying pan, this is for you.
Zellers had a whole bunch of cookware items all for reasonable prices, with frying pans, pots and even a Le Creuset-style enamel Dutch oven for only $50.
Along with these pieces of cookware, you can also grab yourself a bunch of kitchen utensils like spatulas, whisks and more for around $5 as well.
A home chef's dream!
Appliances
Two air fryers.
There's also more than just the Zellers house brand up for grabs.
I saw a bunch of appliances such as air fryers, toasters, coffee makers and vacuums by big-name brands.
For example, you can get a name-brand air fryer for $80 to $90, a Salton digital toaster for $100, or a Hoover or Dirt Devil vacuum for less than $100.
Sheets and blankets
A bin of quilts.
If you're in the market for a new duvet or bed set, Zellers has got you covered (literally).
The new stores offer a big selection of pillows, quilts and more to make your life a bit cozier for a pretty affordable price.
I even spotted a huge feather and down quilt that would keep you warm throughout the Canadian winter. Even better, it would be easy on your wallet at around $100.
Shelves
A wooden cabinet.
Zellers also now offers a huge selection of shelving and cabinets, all for really affordable prices.
In the store I visited, I saw a whole range of very cool, sleek-looking rattan shelves and furniture pieces with price points below $100.
Along with that, there were large shelves and cabinets that you could either place on the floor or even mount on your wall — all for around $200 or less.
Pet supplies
A row of pet food dispensers
If you have a feline, canine or some other type of animal in your life, Zellers could be your next go-to spot for pet supplies.
There are shelves and shelves of toys for dogs and cats, as well as collars, accessories and more.
Fancy-looking animal feeders were selling for just $12 when I visited, and you could also pick up things like car seats for your dog and massive cozy-looking pet beds for affordable prices.
For those out of the loop, Zellers is opening new locations across Canada in 2023, with the first round of launches happening in Alberta and Ontario this week.
If you can't wait to get down to your nearest store, the e-commerce site will be open as of March 23 for all of your shopping needs.