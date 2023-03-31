Zellers Just Announced More Opening Dates Across Canada & You Can Shop Those Low Prices Soon
Get ready for Zeddy, Canada.
Zellers has officially announced the opening dates of all of its remaining stores across Canada.
So, if you live in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan, you'll be able to step foot inside a Zellers very soon!
In case you missed it, Zellers recently made a comeback to Canada in the form of a section inside already-established Hudson's Bay stores.
And while the Zellers website has been live for a few days now, they've only had their brick-and-mortar locations open in the provinces of Alberta and Ontario as of March 23.
However, according to Zellers, all of that's going to change as almost every announced location will be open for business on April 4.
That means hopeful Zellers' shoppers in all the provinces listed above will all be able to enjoy the return of this classically Canadian retailer.
These are the Zellers locations that will be opening across Canada on April 4:
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford
- Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre in Surrey
- Downtown Vancouver
- Mayflower Shopping Mall in Sydney
- Micmac Mall in Dartmouth
- Carrefour de l'Estrie in Sherbrook
- Galeries d'Anjou in Ville d'Anjou
- Les Galeries de la Capital in Quebec
- Les Promenades Gatineau in Gatineau
- Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon
- St.Vital Centre in Winnipeg
However, there is one exception to this.
Potential Zellers shoppers in the Rosemère, Quebec region will have to wait until April 27 when the location at Place Rosemère opens up.
Of course, the Zellers food trucks will also be booting up and touring the communities in honour of the openings.
However, the exact dates have yet to be announced by Zellers, so you might want to stay tuned to check out the best Zellers dishes.
If you're unsure of what to expect when Zellers opens up in your locations, one Narcity writer checked out the new Zellers and found that it was not what he expected at all!