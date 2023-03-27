Here's What's Missing From The New Zellers Store, According To My Childhood Memories
Where is Zeddy?!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
In case you missed it, Zellers has finally returned to Canada, with stores opening up across Alberta and Ontario over the weekend.
And while the Zellers location closest to me had everything from furniture to pet accessories, it was missing a few key nostalgic components.
I'm not going to lie, the new Zellers store was surprisingly sleek, modern and new, while also providing a fun range of items that were both affordable and seemingly good quality.
However, it was missing some of the big things that stick out in the mind of anyone who regularly visited Zellers during its heyday.
Here are some aspects that were missed and one that was, well... not.
Zeddy
Nothing screams Zellers quite like its loveable mascot, Zeddy!
And the new Zellers locations have a major lack of this cuddly, cute bear. I walked around and the only trace of this cute little fella was a few pop art-style murals of his face.
While it was still nice to see the nod to him, I was really looking forward to giving Zeddy a big hug.
After all, the previous store would actually have the mascot present during special occasions and it also sold stuffed toy versions of him.
However, there was a serious lack of Zeddy bears in the new store.
Zeddy Wheel
If you remember taking a little ride on the Zeddy Wheel when you visited Zellers as a kid, unfortunately, those memories can't be relived just yet.
When I visited the rebranded store, there was no Zeddy Wheel to be seen.
I guess you'll just have to find a six-foot-tall Ferris wheel for children somewhere else!
Or see if one appears on eBay or a similar auction.
The Zellers Restaurant
Of course, Zellers has launched a food truck, and I even got a chance to taste some of the new Zellers dishes.
However, nothing beats the feeling of sitting down in that Zellers diner, having a burger and washing it all down with a milkshake.
Plus, the food truck did not replicate the feeling of hanging out with a whole bunch of retirees just sitting around and drinking coffee all day.
And, of course, the experience of eating on real plates as opposed to cardboard containers from the food truck, was missed.
The Zellers announcements
Attention Zellers shoppers!
Given that this store is functionally just a section of The Bay locations, there wasn't a lot of those nostalgic Zellers announcements letting you know about the latest deals, working hours and more.
It also didn't have any nostalgic, elevator style music playing, or even a local rock radio station. A pity!
The electronics selection
The old Zellers was known for a pretty sweet selection of electronics and video games.
And while the new Zellers has a cool selection, from furniture and kitchen supplies to pet items and more, they definitely don't sell video games and electronics like they did back in the day.
So no Game Boys, PlayStations or VHS tapes of Shrek to be found at these new locations.
The desolate vibes
And finally, this is the only not-so-positive thing about the old Zellers that's not to be seen in the new stores!
One thing I always remember about my time checking out Zellers was that near the end of its life, it started to feel more and more desolate and outdated.
This new Zellers experience is fixed up, and clean and has some new products that make you feel like you're shopping in a modern-day store rather than one ten years out of fashion.
So maybe it's good it doesn't have EVERYTHING I remember from when I was a kid.
Meanwhile, if you've not been able to head to Zellers locations so far, the Zellers website is up and running and has a surprisingly varied selection!