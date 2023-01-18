Zellers Just Revealed All The New Locations Across Canada For Its 2023 Comeback
There will be a new e-commerce website, too! 🙌🇨🇦
There's even more good news on the horizon for those dreaming of Zellers coming back!
Zellers Canada has finally announced long-awaited details of its reopening and there will be so many new store locations.
On top of the newly-confirmed Zellers locations, the company has also revealed that it will be launching a revamped website.
According to a press release shared with Narcity, there will be new Zellers locations across Canada, with branches in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg, to name a few.
As for the new Zellers website, the company plans to launch its first-ever e-commerce store, along with the new in-person locations.
So, you can get your nostalgia fix right from the comfort of your own home!
Here's a look at what we know so far:
Is Zellers coming back to Canada?
Yes, Zellers is coming back to Canada! In 2022, it was announced that the nostalgic Canadian brand will be returning to Canada in early 2023.
Since then, the owners of the brand, Hudson's Bay Company, have been slowly releasing more details about exactly what the resurrection is going to look like.
Where will Zellers be in Canada?
Zellers locations are going to be opening up in big and small cities across Canada.
There will be 25 locations in total, all of which will be located inside Hudson Bay stores. So, don't expect that classic feeling to be fully there!
The new stores are expected to be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet, and will feature the wonderful red and white aesthetic you remember as a kid.
Locations will be in:
- Pacific Centre, downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d'Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l'Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
- Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney
What does Zellers sell?
According to Hudson's Bay Company, the new Zellers locations are going to sell "design-led products," which will include home décor, toys, apparel, baby items, and pet products.
These new stores are going to have a "core focus" on "design and value," so that means shoppers can hopefully enjoy the low prices that Zellers was known for back in the day.
When will Zellers reopen?
As of now, the only information out on when the new stores are going to open their doors is "early 2023."
Narcity has reached out for further details on the exact debut of the stores, however, Zellers has yet to provide any additional details.
However, we do know the new e-commerce site and locations will open simultaneously.
In the press release, Zellers said that shoppers can sign up for updates on Zellers.ca, which it calls "the future home of Zellers' fully integrated e-commerce platform."
Is there a Zellers in Canada?
As of January 2023, there are no Zellers locations in Canada. However, that will soon change with the relaunch later this year.
The last Zellers stores closed back in 2019, and while there have been a few temporary pop-ups since then, there hasn't been a traditional Zellers location in several years.
So, hopefully, this rundown of the current state of this classic Canadian department store excites you and has you ready to relive those nostalgic memories of Zellers in 2023!
