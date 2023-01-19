Zellers Is Coming Back To Alberta & You'll Be Able To Visit Stores In These Cities
The new locations are set to open in "early 2023."
Alberta shoppers, it's time to get excited! Zellers has announced it will be opening a bunch of stores in the province as part of its Canadian relaunch.
The store is set to return to Canada in a big way in 2023 with 25 new stores popping up in Hudson's Bay stores across the country. So while it won't be exactly like the Zellers you remember from childhood, it's going to be pretty close.
According to the press release, each location will feature "design-led products" with everything from home decor, toys and apparel for sale.
Where will Zellers be opening in Canada?
Zellers has announced that 25 "store experiences" will be popping up in Hudson's Bay stores in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.
Each store experience will be between 8,000 - 10,000 square feet so there's bound to be plenty of cool stuff to check out.
As well as it's new in-person shopping locations, Zellers is also launching a brand new e-commerce site too so if you're not near a store, you'll still be able to get your hands on the goods.
While there isn't an official opening date announced just yet, Zellers said stores would be opening in "early 2023" so here's hoping it's sooner rather than later.
Is Zellers coming back to Edmonton, Alberta?
As for Zellers locations in Alberta, three cities will be getting store experiences in the near future: Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat.
The Zellers experience will be found at Kingsway Garden Mall in Edmonton, Medicine Hat Mall and Sunridge Mall in Calgary.
Get ready for all those nostalgic feels!