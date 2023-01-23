Zellers Is Coming To BC Soon With All The Retro Vibes & Here Are The New Locations
The nostalgia is palpable.
Zellers, the beloved Canadian department store, is reopening after closing down a decade ago — and B.C. is getting a total of four new locations.
This nostalgic return may bring to mind images of a simpler time: the '90s. Picture this: you're exploring a wonderland of killer deals, there's a thrilling "Zeddy" ride at the front for the kids and a retro restaurant serving up hot slices of peach pie by the checkout counter.
While the return of Zellers may have Canadians reminiscing about the ghosts of department stores past, the Hudson's Bay Company is making one thing clear: "New year. New us."
The Zellers website announced that the brand is "hard at work" preparing for the opening of 25 new "store experiences" at Hudson's Bay locations across the country.
B.C. didn't get left out of all the fun. The province will be getting four Zellers stores, in Abbotsford's 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, Surrey's Guildford Town Centre and Vancouver's Pacific Centre.
Unfortunately, you can't mark your calendars just yet. There isn't an official opening date announced just yet, but the brand announced that it would be opening in early 2023.
For anyone unable to make it in person, the new Zellers will be launching something its older self never had: an e-commerce website.
Though you may not be able to grab a burger at the in-store diner or go on a mechanical thrill ride at the entrance, each location will be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, and they'll be stocked with a wide variety of products ranging from lifestyle to home "and almost everything in between."