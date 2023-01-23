A Former Zellers Employee Is Sharing What Really Went Down In Stores & It's Wild
"I even eventually became Zeddy Bear."
With the return of Zellers, a lot of Canadians are probably recalling fond memories of the iconic department store.
While a lot of us might have memories of wandering through the store as children, a Canadian TikToker actually has memories of working at Zellers Canada and is taking to social media to share them.
TikToker weekendatbergys, a.k.a. Jacob, has been posting short videos recounting his time at Zellers as a teenager, with anecdotes ranging from endearing to just weird.
In the intro to his series, set to epic music, he explains that in his late teens, he worked at the largest Zellers location in his hometown.
"I even eventually became Zeddy Bear," said the TikToker.
"Now that Zellers is super cool, I wanted to share some stories about working there," he added before introducing his series entitled "Stuff That Happened To Me When I Was Working At Zellers."
In the first official video in the series, he wears a classic Zellers employee vest and explains that once he was working in housewares when a "man who looked like a bulldog abruptly approached me with a step stool in his hands."
Jacob then goes on to explain that the customer was angry because his wife tripped on a step stool and wanted "every step stool removed from the store."
"I said 'okay,'" said the TikToker before hilariously ending the video.
@weekendatbergys
step stool | stuff that happened to me when I was working at #zellers | @Zellers @hudsonsbaycanada #millennial #zellersreopening
In another video, he explains how a random person asked him to try something on because he looked "about the same size" as the person's daughter.
"I didn't even get a chance to see what it was that she wanted me to try on," explained Jacob after he declined the offer.
"But I'm pretty sure it was a bra."
@weekendatbergys
hands in pockets | stuff that happened to me when I was working at @Zellers #zellers #canadiana #millennial
And in his most recent video, he talks about the time his manager commented on his hands in his pockets and how it makes him look like he doesn't "care about anything."
"I have been hyper aware of hands-in-your-pocket etiquette ever since," he said.
If you love to see nostalgic stories told in a fun, quirky and offbeat way, you can follow him on TikTok. Plus, the editing of the videos makes it all funnier.
As for the store's return, you can expect to see locations popping up across Canada in 2023.
Zellers locations will be inside Hudson's Bay Company stores and will feature all of the red and white aesthetic you remember.