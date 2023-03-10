Zellers Canada Posted Its First-Ever TikTok & It'll Get You Amped For Its Return (VIDEO)
🎵 I'm just a Zeddy dirtbag baby 🎵
In case you haven't heard, Zellers Canada is making a comeback this year.
And when a brand that had its heyday in the 1990s and 2000s makes a comeback in 2023, they need to change for the times. Which, is probably why Zellers has officially launched its TikTok account.
The Zellers TikTok account doesn't have a lot of action on it right now — there's only been one video posted to the account on February 27 — but it's gotten its fair share of notice from fans.
With 148,500 views, their sole TikTok is an iteration of the "Teenage Dirtbag" Tik Tok trend but with images from Zellers' storied past.
We’re not much for living in the past, but on National Retro Day, we do as we’re told. So for our first-ever TikTok we jumped on latest trend. This is the latest trend, right? Trying to be cool is exhausting. #retro #retroday zellers s #zeddy #oldschool #blastfromthepast #zellerscanada #zellerscomingback #tiktok #tiktokcanada #trend #teenagedirtbag
It starts with what we can only assume is Zeddy's soft, fluffy hand wistfully running along the Zellers logo before the song by Wheatus launches into the chorus.
Then, we get a nostalgic slideshow of pictures from the early days of Zellers in the 1950s, all the way up to what looks like the 1990s.
There are, of course, a few pictures of Zeddy bear, displays of products in the store and pics of shoppers sporting some really retro outfits.
And if you think this TikTok trend is a little old, don't worry, Zellers knows.
"For our first-ever TikTok, we jumped on the latest trend. This is the latest trend, right? Trying to be cool is exhausting," read the caption to the video.
The comments also came in yearning for the yesteryear of Zellers. One of the top comments, made by YouTuber Kurtis Conner, said "miss u zellers."
To which Zellers replied "we've missed you too! 😀 the wait is ALMOST over."
Another comment read "Miss u zeddy 🥺," something that we can all get behind.
As of now, the store has revealed its upcoming locations as well as details about the Zellers restaurant — which will be a food truck rather than a brick-and-mortar store.
And Zeddy's fluffy hand in the video is a good indicator that the bear might make a big return too.
While the exact opening date of the new Zellers has not been released, it will be in "early 2023."
But, until that opening comes, this TikTok can provide some great nostalgia, and excitement, for Zellers.