Zellers Is Opening More Locations In Canada & A New Store Experience Near Toronto Soon
These pop-ups offer a "bite-sized taste of Zellers" and its low prices. 👀
If you're looking to get an extra dose of nostalgia while also saving money, Zellers is opening even more stores in Hudson's Bay locations across Canada so you can shop discounts.
Plus, a new store experience is opening up close to Toronto soon!
Following the relaunch of the discount retailer and the first Zellers store openings earlier in 2023, it was just announced that nearly two dozen Zellers locations are opening in Hudson's Bay stores.
All of the 21 new stores are pop-ups that offer low-priced products including lifestyle, home décor, clothing and more.
These locations across five provinces will be opened to customers by August 11 and almost all of them are in places that haven't had a new, revamped Zellers store yet.
Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, the president of Hudson's Bay, said pop-ups help the Zellers expansion across Canada by giving insights into what customers want and what products should be offered.
These pop-ups are also tests to figure out where future Zellers store locations should be.
"Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada," Hwang-Judiesch said.
These new pop-ups will offer a "bite-sized taste of Zellers" showcasing an assortment of products.
If you haven't shopped at the relaunched discount retailer yet and are wondering what Zellers stores are selling, you can purchase affordable products like furniture, kitchen supplies, athletic gear, appliances, sheets and blankets, pet items and more.
That includes items from the store's exclusive house brand Anko.
Zellers is popping up at Hudson's Bay stores in five provinces across Canada.
The new locations in B.C. are:
- Langley Willowbrook Mall
- Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre
- Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre
- Prince George Parkwood Place
- Victoria Bay Centre
In Alberta, stores will be opening up at:
- Lethbridge Centre Mall
- Red Deer Bower Place
- St. Albert Centre
There is only one new pop-up location in Saskatchewan at Regina Cornwall Centre.
Soon you'll be able to shop at the new Zellers stores in Ontario which are located at:
- Windsor Devonshire Mall
- Kitchener Fairview Park
- Barrie Georgian Mall
- Burlington Mapleview Centre
- Oshawa Centre
- Pickering Town Centre
- Place D'Orléans
- Newmarket Upper Canada Mall
Then, in Quebec, the pop-up Zellers locations are at:
- Brossard Champlain Mall
- La Salle Carrefour Angrignon
- Rockland Centre
- St- Bruno Les Promenades
Not only are new pop-up locations being opened across the country but Zellers is also opening the next store experience — a long-term location, not just a limited-time pop-up — close to Toronto soon.
It will open in the Hudson's Bay store that's located in Brampton's Bramalea City Centre sometime in September.
If there aren't any Zellers stores near where you live, you can also find products on zellers.ca and shop for the retailer's more affordable items.
With the Zellers online store, you can buy dinnerware, cookware, furniture, sheets, toasters, blenders, home décor, toys, clothing, candles, diffusers, Zellers merch and more.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.