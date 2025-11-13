This Toronto studio is making scent personal with new perfumes and a DIY workshop
Discover Orris Labs' latest creations made for gifting and self-indulgence.
Fragrance is one of those things that sticks with you — literally and emotionally. It can be something that reminds you of a person, a memorable trip, or an amazing night out. Scents can also set the tone of your day or even completely change your mood.
Orris Labs totally gets that, and they've made it their mission to turn scent into something that can be layered, lived in and is, above all, personal.
Based in Toronto and currently expanding across the GTA, this modern fragrance studio is where art meets chemistry in the most effortless way. They've just dropped a bunch of new goodies that go beyond your usual bottle of perfume.
From room sprays and travel sets to hands-on workshops, it's all designed to help you find a fragrance that feels like you.
Whether you're shopping for a thoughtful gift or just looking to treat yourself to something new, here are five Orris Labs creations to check out this season.
Room sprays
Life's a little more fun when your space has a signature scent too. Orris Labs' room sprays instantly elevate your home with options like Sugar Ember, Velour Nights, and Citrus Boom.
Whether you're setting the vibe for a dinner party or winding down for the night, these scents add a lasting cozy touch.
Discovery kits
Struggling to pick just one? Think of these as your scent playground. Every Discovery Kit lets you sample across five fragrance families: Amber, Gourmand, Fresh, Floral, and Woody.
Each mini bottle (available in 5 or 10 millilitres) gives you room to experiment, layer or mix until you find your perfect combo without any pressure.
House blends
Discover seven signature blends that each bring their own personality, from airy and fresh to deep and woody.
Available in 30-, 50- and 100-millilitre sizes, they're a great entry point for those new to the brand, looking to gift to someone who loves collecting scents, or wanting to explore which notes speak to you before creating your own mix.
Travel sets
The Travel Duo and Quad sets make it easy to pack two or four interchangeable vials of your favourite Orris Labs scents, perfect for tossing in your carry-on or gym bag.
Compact and, most importantly, TSA friendly, these sets are designed for anyone who wants to stay smelling fresh while on the go.
Perfume workshop
This one's for fragrance lovers looking to immerse themselves in the process. Orris Labs' two-hour workshop lets you create your own perfume from over 70 premium accords, guided by their scent specialists.
You'll leave with a 30-millilitre bottle that's entirely your creation, ready to wear or gift to someone special.
Orris Labs proves that fragrance isn't only something you wear, it's also an experience.
Whether you want to define your home’s essence or create a scent that’s completely yours, the new lineup and workshop invite you to explore fragrance in a more intentional, artful way. Discover the collection at Orrislabs.ca, book a workshop, or gift the experience to someone special this holiday season.