Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

This Toronto studio is making scent personal with new perfumes and a DIY workshop

Discover Orris Labs' latest creations made for gifting and self-indulgence.

Orris Labs perfume bottles

Orris Labs perfume bottles

Courtesy of Orris Labs
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Fragrance is one of those things that sticks with you — literally and emotionally. It can be something that reminds you of a person, a memorable trip, or an amazing night out. Scents can also set the tone of your day or even completely change your mood.

Orris Labs totally gets that, and they've made it their mission to turn scent into something that can be layered, lived in and is, above all, personal.

Based in Toronto and currently expanding across the GTA, this modern fragrance studio is where art meets chemistry in the most effortless way. They've just dropped a bunch of new goodies that go beyond your usual bottle of perfume.

From room sprays and travel sets to hands-on workshops, it's all designed to help you find a fragrance that feels like you.

Whether you're shopping for a thoughtful gift or just looking to treat yourself to something new, here are five Orris Labs creations to check out this season.

Room sprays

Courtesy of Orris Labs

Life's a little more fun when your space has a signature scent too. Orris Labs' room sprays instantly elevate your home with options like Sugar Ember, Velour Nights, and Citrus Boom.

Whether you're setting the vibe for a dinner party or winding down for the night, these scents add a lasting cozy touch.

Discovery kits

Courtesy of Orris Labs

Struggling to pick just one? Think of these as your scent playground. Every Discovery Kit lets you sample across five fragrance families: Amber, Gourmand, Fresh, Floral, and Woody.

Each mini bottle (available in 5 or 10 millilitres) gives you room to experiment, layer or mix until you find your perfect combo without any pressure.

House blends

Discover seven signature blends that each bring their own personality, from airy and fresh to deep and woody.

Available in 30-, 50- and 100-millilitre sizes, they're a great entry point for those new to the brand, looking to gift to someone who loves collecting scents, or wanting to explore which notes speak to you before creating your own mix.

Travel sets

The Travel Duo and Quad sets make it easy to pack two or four interchangeable vials of your favourite Orris Labs scents, perfect for tossing in your carry-on or gym bag.

Compact and, most importantly, TSA friendly, these sets are designed for anyone who wants to stay smelling fresh while on the go.

Perfume workshop

Courtesy of Orris Labs

This one's for fragrance lovers looking to immerse themselves in the process. Orris Labs' two-hour workshop lets you create your own perfume from over 70 premium accords, guided by their scent specialists.

You'll leave with a 30-millilitre bottle that's entirely your creation, ready to wear or gift to someone special.

Orris Labs proves that fragrance isn't only something you wear, it's also an experience.

Whether you want to define your home’s essence or create a scent that’s completely yours, the new lineup and workshop invite you to explore fragrance in a more intentional, artful way. Discover the collection at Orrislabs.ca, book a workshop, or gift the experience to someone special this holiday season.

TorontoCanadaThings To DoThings To Do
Advertisement Content

You can build your own custom perfume in Toronto & the workshop delivers immaculate vibes

The cutest idea for your next birthday or bachelorette.

Bath & Body Works is offering up to 55% off candles and you can shop fall scents

Three-wick candles and single-wick candles are on sale now.

Bath & Body Works Canada's sale has three-wick candles up to 50% off, including fall scents

You can get early savings on fall and holiday candles!

Canada's richest billionaires are worth over $300B — Here's how they made their mega-fortunes

From crypto kings to grocery giants, here's how Canada's ultra-wealthy built their empires.

We compared Costco's new flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Do you think Walmart gives Costco a run for its money? 👀

CSIS is hiring analysts and you can make up to $120,000 if you know foreign languages

The ability to use computers and social media apps is required. 💻

You can get money from a $500M Loblaw class action lawsuit but the claim deadline is soon

Proof of purchase isn't required!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

7 overrated Vancouver tourist traps that aren't worth your time and what to do instead

Explore Vancouver like a local.👇

Walmart's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get so many products for over $100 off

There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, and more! 🤑