5 real-life ways to awaken your senses in your city based on your favourite gum flavour
What you chew is what you do.
When you hear "How it feels to chew 5 Gum", chances are you’re instantly transported back to the 2000s — a time when chewing gum was one of the most iconic, meme-worthy moments of the era.
Now, 5 Gum is bringing that feeling back for Canadians, but with a modern twist. This isn’t just a nostalgic throwback — it’s modernized nostalgia, designed to awaken your senses and make every moment feel more intense.
5 Gum is asking you to get out there, live your most intense moments, and show the world your own #HowItFeelsToChew5Gum by turning everyday experiences into something unforgettable.
Whether you love the icy freshness of Cobalt, the escalating edge of Ascent, the lush, cool vibe of Rain, the sour-fruity punch of Flood, or the tangy burst of Prism — there’s a sensory match for it right in your city. Here’s where to find them.
Chewing Cobalt feels like a roller coaster drop
Cobalt takes your breath away in the best way.
Cobalt is intense, icy and impossible to forget — just like that highly anticipated, heart-stopping moment right before a coaster plummets. You know, the one that leaves your stomach somewhere back at the top?
One second you’re taking in the view; the next, you’re plummeting, screaming, and laughing all at once. Your senses spike. Time stretches. Every nerve is awake in pure sensory awareness. That’s Cobalt.
- Vancouver: Playland – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
- Toronto: Canada’s Wonderland – 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON
- Montreal: La Ronde – Île Sainte-Hélène, 22 chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Chewing Ascent feels like summiting a mountain
Feel on top of the world with Ascent.
Crisp and bold, Ascent leaves you feeling unstoppable. Imagine reaching a summit after hours of climbing, your legs burning, lungs full of that thin, cool air that only exists above the treeline. The view stretches forever, your heartbeat slows, and you realize you’ve pushed yourself beyond what you thought possible. That’s the Ascent high.
In the real world, it’s about chasing that same sense of triumph. Climb higher, push further, and claim the view — then celebrate at the top by capturing the moment, gum in hand, and sharing your #HowItFeelsToChew5Gum story.
- Vancouver: Grouse Grind – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC
- Toronto: Don River Valley Park Trails – Don Valley Parkway, Toronto, ON
- Montréal: Mount Royal Summit – 1196 voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC
Chewing Flood feels like stepping into a strawberry‑saturated street art dream
Flood tastes like what street art looks like.
Flood’s strawberry flavour is sweet, punchy, and vivid — like someone turned the city dial up to candy colours. The best IRL match? Neighbourhoods where every wall is a canvas: huge murals, popping paste-ups, and bold street art installations that feel like walking through imagination transported to real life.
Take your time here. These spots are perfect for scoring that saturated, viral photo that makes your feed taste like summer. Wander the walls, chew Flood, and embrace the boldest visuals — then share your best shot with #HowItFeelsToChew5Gum.
- Vancouver: Vancouver Murals – Richards & Cordova; 211 Gore; 556 Powell; 600 Campbell, Vancouver, BC
- Toronto: Graffiti Alley – Queen West and Rush Lane, Toronto, ON
- Montreal: Plateau-Mont-Royal – boulevard Saint-Laurent between avenue Mont-Royal and rue Milton, Montreal, QC
Chewing Rain feels like stepping into a hidden urban oasis
Rain is a breath of fresh air, in more ways than one.
Rain has that cool, revitalizing vibe — the kind that feels like your mind just got a fresh reset. It’s like wandering into a lush, green hideaway in the middle of the city, where the air is cleaner, the noise fades, and every sense feels sharper.
These botanical escapes offer bursts of colour, calming scents, and a soothing hit of nature that’s just as refreshing in the dead of winter as it is in peak summer.
- Vancouver: Bloedel Conservatory – 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver, BC
- Toronto: Allan Gardens Conservatory – 160 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, ON
- Montreal: Montreal Botanical Garden Greenhouses – 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est, Montreal, QC
Chewing Prism feels like stepping into a neon art dream you never want to end
Illuminating and delightful, Prism is a party.
Prism is that electric burst of watermelon flavour that brings everything to life — like waking up in a kaleidoscope. It’s a jolt to your senses of light, colour, and movement at every corner.
These immersive art and virtual reality venues aren’t just photo ops — they’re sensory playgrounds that pair perfectly with this flavour’s vibrant personality. Pop into these spaces, chew Prism, and share your sensory overload moment with #HowItFeelsToChew5Gum.
- Vancouver: Zero Latency BC – Kingsgate Mall, 370 East Broadway, Vancouver, BC
- Toronto: Arcadia Earth – 486 Front Street West, Toronto, ON
- Montreal: Phi Centre – 407 rue Saint-Pierre, Montreal, QC
Whether you’re chasing an adrenaline rush, finding your zen or stepping into a totally new vibe, there’s a 5 Gum flavour and a real-world adventure to match — no matter which city you're in.
The iconic "How it feels to chew 5 Gum" tagline might have first landed over 15 years ago, but this next chapter is all about taking it further. Your city is packed with ways to push your senses, and now’s your chance to turn those moments into something unforgettable.
Grab your pack, stimulate your senses and share your own moment by tagging @5Gum and using #HowItFeelsToChew5Gum for a chance to be featured. Who knows? Your next adventure could inspire someone else to feel more and do more.
