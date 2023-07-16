Lola Tung From 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Dished On Her Fav Make-Up & Skincare Items (VIDEO)
She went for a "berry lip" makeup look.💄
The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for Season 2 and the show's leading lady Lola Tung is sharing her go-to beauty and skincare tips with fans.
New episodes of the series dropped on Friday and the 20-year-old actress, who plays "Belly" Conklin in the Amazon Prime Video series, credits her time on the show for the changes in her skincare routine.
"I really started learning how to take care of my skin correctly probably when I was filming season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty," she says in a video she did for Vogue.
Tung uses a wide range of products in her look for the video, including affordable brands like NYX, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Cocokind.
In the clip, Tung says there is one thing she is passionate about when it comes to choosing what she puts on her skin.
“I have tried to curate a skin-care routine and makeup routine that’s entirely cruelty-free,” the actress says and explains in the video that her skin has changed for the better since doing so.
In her skincare routine, Tung applies Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner with her hands before adding about four drops of Herbivore's Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil.
Before changing up her skincare routine to what it is now, Tung says she used to get really bad breakouts on her forehead and moisturizers would only make it worse.
Now the young actress uses Herbivore Pink Cloud Moisture Cream and follows up with Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum.
"When I get those dry spots and it's hard for makeup to sit on top of it, this just saves the day," Tung says as she's holding up a bottle of the latter product.
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung Shares Her Berry Lip | Beauty Secrets | Voguewww.youtube.com
While the skincare items were a bit on the pricier end, the makeup products Tung uses in the video are more affordable.
Before applying makeup, the actress emphasizes the importance of sunscreen and opts for the Cocokind Daily SPF.
Next up Tung applies the Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm which she points out has a "cooling effect" and "minty scent."
For the final steps in her skincare prep, Tung sprays on Herbivore's Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist and applies Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks, which she says the cast used all the time on the set of the show.
While the patches sit and work their magic, Tung applies a tiny wing onto the outer edges of her eyes with Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil before applying Cocokind Revitalizing Eye Cream under her eyes.
Foundation and concealer are next in Tung's makeup routine and she opts for Merit's The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick in the colour "dune."
"I love this stuff," she says as she applies it under her eyes and later blends it in with Beauty Bakerie's Blending Egg Beauty Sponge.
Tung then shifts to curling her eyelashes using Thrive Causemetics' Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara.
When it comes to setting her foundation, Tung loves the e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder, which can be found both online and at Walmart or Shopper's Drug Mart in Canada.
To complete her look, Tung uses the Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel and NYX Control Freak Eyebrow Gel, which she says is "chef's kiss."
Tung then chooses Merit's Flush Balm cream blush on her cheeks in the deep berry shade "raspberry beret," which she says will match her "berry lips."
For a final pop of colour and bold lip, Tung applies Merit's Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick in a bright berry shade and the NYX Butter Gloss in the shade "brownie drip."
At the end of the video, Tung sets her entire look with Honest Beauty's Save Face Shielding Setting Spray.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a book series by Jenny Han which is a coming-of-age drama about a love triangle between a teen girl and two brothers who she spends every summer with at their family cottage.
Tung stars in the series alongside Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher , and Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad Fisher.
If you're wondering if Tung is Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad, a question she says she's always asked, Tung says she will always be "Team Belly."
The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 are available on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes will be released on Fridays.