These Are 7 Of The Most Popular Facials In Toronto & Here's What They Can Do For Your Skin
It's time to pamper your skin!
When was the last time you treated yourself to a facial?
Facials are the perfect way to pamper yourself before a special event, for your birthday or just because. However, choosing one can be overwhelming if you don't know what you want to target specifically, or have never had one before.
We reached out to seven of the top-rated spas and salons in Toronto according to Google and asked them what their most popular facials are.
Here are some of the top treatments in the city and what they can do for your skin.
Laya Signature Facial
Facial: Laya Signature Facial
Where: Laya Spa & Yoga at 986 Queen Street West
Cost: $128 ($79 every Thursday)
What does the facial do for your skin? The spa operations manager, Amanda, says the Laya Signature Facial uses Laya's own apothecary products and each treatment is "unique to the individual's composition."
"We blend a natural essential oil mixture, suited to your skin's needs - with jojoba oil, a non-clogging carrier that is closest to skin sebum," she told Narcity.
"Your personal oil blend is used to massage your décolleté, neck, shoulders, face and scalp. We apply a nourishing mask as we scrub and massage your feet, and offer a scalp massage as well."
Facial with herbal peel
Facial: Basic facial with a herbal peel
Where:Janina's Esthetics at 2212A Bloor Street West
Cost: $208
What does the facial do for your skin?The co-owner of the business, Ashley, says during the treatment she will start off by cleansing and exfoliating the client's skin before leaving them to steam for about 10-15 minutes. Then she comes back to do some very detailed extractions.
"We take out any form of congestion or buildup in the skin," Ashley told Narcity. "Depending on the skin type, we proceed with a massage."
As for the herbal peel, that's made up of a formula of 40 different herbs including spirulina, witch hazel and nettle.
"We massage it into the skin so it stimulates the blood vessels [...] and the herbs force our skin to renew itself so if you have issues with large pores or really thick skin it's going to help resurface that area."
If you're looking for something more simple, Ashley says you can get a basic facial for $75. That treatment will have all the same steps, minus the herbal peel.
Hydro Jelly Deluxe Facial
Facial: Hydro Jelly Deluxe Facial
Where:Habibi Day Spa at 917 Yonge Street
Cost: $259
What does the facial do for your skin? Salisa, who owns Habibi Day Spa, tells Narcity the Hydro Jelly Deluxe Facial uses a machine from France called Guinot, which works on any skin type and any facial condition.
"It's for all ages. It can do firming, anti-wrinkle, acne and rosacea," she said.
"There are different gels that go through the machine. The machine is ultrasonic, so it's actually galvanic, with electrical impulses that pushes the gel on a cellular level," Salisa continued and added that it's so effective because the machine allows them to "treat the problem."
HydraFacial
Facial: HydraFacial
Where: Serenity Spa & Lounge at 238 Wellington St. West
Cost: $185 and up
What does the facial do for your skin? Serenity Spa & Lounge tells Narcity that their HydraFacial is its most popular facial.
According to the spa's website, the HydraFacial works for all skin types and is a treatment that cleanses, exfoliates and removes "impurities and dead skin cells" while also "replenishing vital nutrients including antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid."
It's also listed as remedying for fine lines and wrinkles, skin tone evenness and vibrancy as well as brown spots, oily and congested skin, and advanced signs of aging.
Celebrity Facial
Facial: Celebrity Facial
Where: Studio Vis a Vis at 780 College St.
Cost: $380
What does the facial do for your skin? Florbela, who owns Studio Vis a Vis, says the Celebrity Facial is the top treatment amongst their clients.
"[For] the celebrity facial we're using the Oxylight, [it's called] celebrity because all of the facialists in New York, Hollywood, they all use this machine so it's kind of a unique feature of that treatment," she explained.
On the spa's website, the benefits for the facial are listed as stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation and the appearance of sun damage as well as smoothing the texture of the skin.
Florbela adds that the two-hour treatment can be customized for any skin type and involves no recovery time or pain.
"This is why a lot of the celebrities do this before the red carpet, before their events. There's no redness, no irritation, nothing like that."
Fountain of Youth/4 Layer Facial
Facial: Fountain of Youth/4 Layer Facial
Where: Sugarmoon Salon at 371 Danforth Avenue
Cost: $149 and up
What does the facial do for your skin? Paola Girotti, the founder of Sugarmoon, says the salon's 4 Layer "Fountain of Youth" Facial is their most popular.
As the name indicates, the facial is applied in various layers and uses European seaweed to "rejuvenate, tone and firm" the skin.
"The Essence of a 4-Layer Facial The 4-Layer Facial emerges as a powerful agent that revitalizes mature skin, bestowing upon it a renewed sense of youthfulness, while concurrently warding off the early onset of aging signs in younger skin," Girotti told Narcity.
"The 4-Layer Facial is the symphony of hydration, toning, and firming actions, ultimately minimizing the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles."
The founder adds that you can also include add-ons to the treatment for your hands and feet.
Aquabright Facial
Facial: Aquabright Facial
Where: Pure + Simple at 725 King St. W.
Cost: $175
What does the facial do for your skin? Gina, who owns the Pure + Simple King St. West location, says their most requested facial is the Aquabright facial.
The 75-minute treatment is a combination of Aquabrasion and an LED light to "infuse hydration into the skin, exfoliate dead skin cells" and "plump the skin," according to the description on the website.
Gina tells Narcity the treatment can benefit any skin type and there's also no downtime after the facial.
"That's the beauty of this one, we made sure that the client will leave with a glow, not the redness on their skin. So really, there's no downtime," she explained.
"It also comes with all the basic elements of the facials, like cleansing, extractions with a massage and a mask. So really, it's [an] all in one facial."
