Pearson Airport Has 2 New Spas & You Can Now Get A Facial Before Your Next Flight
And massages too!
Two new spas have opened in Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson Airport, offering travellers a chance to unwind and relax before their flight.
Passengers can enjoy a variety of services, including massages, facial treatments, nail care, and wellness rooms with futuristic loungers at Pearson airport, kicking off their vacation vibes before they're even in the air.
Considering that Pearson Airport was named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport in the world in a 2022 study, spas might prove to be an excellent addition for hurried travellers.
Offered by Be Relax, the spas offer personalized advice on which treatments best suit each passenger's schedule and budget, with services ranging from 15 to 60 minutes long.
The spas also provide travel pillows, skincare products, and massagers for passengers to use during their journey. Plus, they have wellness rooms with futuristic loungers for the ultimate relaxation experience!
Both of the new Be Relax spas are open for business. One opened up on Feb. 20th and the other on Feb. 22nd, a representative told Narcity.
They can be found near gates D37 & F54 and are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Be Relax has over 50 spas all over the world, including North America, Paris, London, Dubai, Toronto, and more.
"Today, airports are expected to offer a comfortable and relaxing travel experience to their passengers, and this is what Be Relax helps to achieve, Frederic Brest, President of Be Relax, told The Moodie Davitt Report.
“We are glad that a partner such as Toronto Person values the importance of passengers’ wellness throughout their journey.”
So, the next time you're at Toronto Pearson Airport, be sure to check out these new spas. Unwind, and enjoy a little self-care before your flight. Your body (and mind) will thank you for it!