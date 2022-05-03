Blake Lively Stole The Show At The Met Gala With An Incredible Transforming Dress (VIDEO)
Ryan Reynolds had the sweetest reaction. 🥺
Hollywood's finest brought their A-game to the 2022 Met Gala last night and no one had a better reaction to Blake Lively's stunning dress transformation than Ryan Reynolds.
The two were among a variety of co-hosts for the event, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May.
While Reynolds went for a classically dapper tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, it was Lively who absolutely stole the show in Atelier Versace.
The actress initially stepped out on the red carpet in a shimmery rose copper gown with a bow around her lower half, which totally fit the theme of "gilded glamour." To complement the look, she wore a crown and kept her blonde hair down in loose waves.
After posing and taking a few snaps with her hubby, she went for a Met Gala classic: a costume change mid-red carpet.
A group of people flocked around her and released the bustle wrapped around her body which cascaded out into a new bottom half of her dress.
The updated look still had elements of copper, but the primary colour of the dress became a beautiful light blue. She even changed her gloves to match the new version.
While both looks were showstoppers, Reynolds' reaction to his wife's transformation was also noteworthy.
The Canadian actor stared at his wife in what appeared to be open-mouth shock and astonishment as she debuted her second dress. How sweet!
"Blake changing outfits in a split second on the red carpet was a moment I’ll never forget," he wrote on Instagram before making a self-deprecating joke.
"I recently changed my moisturizer and feel pretty confident it’s more of a slow burn that people will appreciate in time," he said. "Like Freaks and Geeks."
Reynolds wasn't the only Canadian at the prestigious event.
Winnie Harlow and Shawn Mendes also turned out some beautiful 'fits for the big night and definitely brought that Canuck presence to the red carpet!