Canadian Celebs Absolutely Nailed The Met Gala This Year & Here's A Look (PHOTOS)
Things you love to see: Canadians killing it! 🇨🇦
The 2022 Met Gala did not disappoint — and neither did the Canadian representation!
On Monday, May 3, the upper crust of Hollywood turned out in their best to show off their interpretation of "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," which was the dress code for this year's event.
Canuck icon Ryan Reynolds kept things lowkey in a classic tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, but with a white bowtie instead of a black. While he may have kept things simple, Blake Lively's look was the opposite.
The actress showed up to the red carpet in a stunning coppery rose gown from Atelier Versace, complete with a crown, before undergoing a costume change right on the red carpet.
Her initial dress transformed into metallic and light blue and, honestly, she kind of looked like a mermaid queen.
Now *that\u2019s* gilded glamour! #MetGala Co-Chairs @blakelively and @vancityreynolds make a transformational entrance on the red carpet.pic.twitter.com/tC7MnsPY2X— The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@The Metropolitan Museum of Art) 1651530761
Shawn Mendes showed up in a dashing Tommy Hilfiger suit that red carpet Vogue host Emma Chamberlain called "badass."
As well, he noted that his suit was "all upcycled," before the two admired each other's gorgeous nails.
"It's definitely still absurd, in the best way," Mendes said about the event.
The finishing touches with @ShawnMendes. #MetGala #TommyHilfigerpic.twitter.com/BN3p3QZnjc— Tommy Hilfiger (@Tommy Hilfiger) 1651575603
Canadian model Winnie Harlow brought an avian take to the New York Event.
On Instagram, she posted showed off a bird-like headdress and a poofy white mini dress with the caption "White Swan."
And Elon Musk, who holds Canadian citizenship, showed up with his mom Maye Musk, who is a Canadian model. He wore a classic tuxedo.
The Tesla businessman seems to have been pretty busy recently with the whole discussion about buying Twitter, so it was probably nice to have a night out!
Looking good, everyone!
Last year, Grimes, who Musk shares two children with, showed up to the Met Gala with a sword and a metallic face mask, which was all kinds of iconic.
As well, in 2021, Simu Liu, Dan Levy and Justin Bieber all brought their best looks to the event. Hopefully we'll see them next year!