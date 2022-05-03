NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
met gala

Canadian Celebs Absolutely Nailed The Met Gala This Year & Here's A Look (PHOTOS)

Things you love to see: Canadians killing it! 🇨🇦

Trending Staff Writer
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the Met Gala. Right: Gigi Hadid and Winnie Harlow posing at the Met Gala.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the Met Gala. Right: Gigi Hadid and Winnie Harlow posing at the Met Gala.

metmuseum | Twitter, @winnieharlow | Instagram

The 2022 Met Gala did not disappoint — and neither did the Canadian representation!

On Monday, May 3, the upper crust of Hollywood turned out in their best to show off their interpretation of "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," which was the dress code for this year's event.

Canuck icon Ryan Reynolds kept things lowkey in a classic tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, but with a white bowtie instead of a black. While he may have kept things simple, Blake Lively's look was the opposite.

The actress showed up to the red carpet in a stunning coppery rose gown from Atelier Versace, complete with a crown, before undergoing a costume change right on the red carpet.

Her initial dress transformed into metallic and light blue and, honestly, she kind of looked like a mermaid queen.

Shawn Mendes showed up in a dashing Tommy Hilfiger suit that red carpet Vogue host Emma Chamberlain called "badass."

As well, he noted that his suit was "all upcycled," before the two admired each other's gorgeous nails.

"It's definitely still absurd, in the best way," Mendes said about the event.

Canadian model Winnie Harlow brought an avian take to the New York Event.

On Instagram, she posted showed off a bird-like headdress and a poofy white mini dress with the caption "White Swan."

And Elon Musk, who holds Canadian citizenship, showed up with his mom Maye Musk, who is a Canadian model. He wore a classic tuxedo.

The Tesla businessman seems to have been pretty busy recently with the whole discussion about buying Twitter, so it was probably nice to have a night out!

Looking good, everyone!

Last year, Grimes, who Musk shares two children with, showed up to the Met Gala with a sword and a metallic face mask, which was all kinds of iconic.

As well, in 2021, Simu Liu, Dan Levy and Justin Bieber all brought their best looks to the event. Hopefully we'll see them next year!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...