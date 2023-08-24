The Jonas Brothers Shared Their Favourite Things About Toronto & The Love Is Real (VIDEOS)
Nick also shared what his favourite Indian food is.
The Jonas Brothers were in Toronto recently and they shared just how much they love the Canadian city.
A Canadian TikToker who was at their concert had a chance to speak to Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas and the trio didn't hold back when it came to expressing how much they love being in Toronto.
TikToker @tandon_rebecca, who is a big Jonas Brothers fan after having grown up with the group, says she was invited by Universal Music Canada to the concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and even scored floor seats.
In one of her clips, Tandon says she also got to meet the singing trio backstage as she shows them rolling up to her in a golf cart.
"They are such sweet boys. I felt like I was just talking to a friend, the way they were so open and gave every single creator time to take whatever they needed," she said.
That's when Tandon got to interview the three brothers and she asked them to share what they loved most about the city they were in.
"Favourite thing about Toronto, that's hard," Kevin answered.
"Love the food, love the people, love the shopping. Spent a lot of time here as you know. [We] filmed Camp Rock here. The weather, the people, everything's lovely."
Kevin also shared that his wife, Danielle Jonas, was very sad she couldn't join the band in Toronto.
Looks like Joe is also a big fan of the food in the 6ix and even gave one restaurant a shout-out.
"I love the food here. The people, the nicest people on planet earth," Joe shared. "I really like going to that place Fresh, they have this vegan burger that I like."
When Tandon got around to interviewing Nick, she strayed a bit with the question and instead asked the musician what his favourite Indian food was.
In the video, Nick says he likes paneer, lamb biryani and dosas.
"Priyanka has taught you well," Tandon replies to Joe, referring to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is Indian.
The Jonas Brothers performed in Toronto on August 19 and they even gave a sweet nod to the city during their show.
In a post on Instagram, the group shared a clip of them performing a song from their movie Camp Rock, which they filmed in Ontario 16 years ago.
The brothers had another sweet moment during their Toronto concert when they performed their song "Little Bird" in honour of a fan's late daughter Valentina. The three brothers got emotional during the performance and when Joe stopped singing, his brothers helped him finish the song.
The Jonas Brothers world tour is currently in the U.S. with their next shows slated to happen in Detroit, Chicago and St. Louis.
They'll be back in Canada in November with shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ontario and Montreal before heading off to Europe in 2024.