The Jonas Brothers Got Choked Up While Performing In Toronto & It's Super Emotional (VIDEO)
"This one's for Valentina." 💕
The Jonas Brothers were in Toronto over the weekend and they had a touching moment with a fan during their concert at the Rogers Centre on August 19.
Videos posted to social media show Joe interacting with a fan named Magda who had a sign that said, "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven."
"Little Bird" is a song that the band wrote for their daughters, so it's already an emotional track for them.
Joe asked Magda the name of her "little bird" who passed away, to which she responded "Valentina," which just so happens to be the name of one of Kevin's daughters.
The pair then shared a lengthy hug.
"This one's for Valentina, okay, we love you," he said.
In another video that shows their performance of the song, it's clear all three men are feeling the emotion of the moment.
As Joe passionately sings, Kevin wiped tears from his eyes. When Joe had to stop singing, Nick and Kevin helped him finish the song.
As well as Valentina, Kevin and his wife Danielle have another daughter named Alena. Nick and Priyanka Chopra have a young daughter named Malti and Joe and Sophie Turner have two young girls.
All three brothers posted about their time in Ontario's capital.
"WOW! Toronto that was wild," wrote Nick. "Thanks for another incredible show in a place close to our hearts!"
"Playing these stadiums has been such a highlight," Nick wrote on his Instagram. "Thanks for another bucket list show, Toronto."
As for Joe, he also posted a carousel of photos, one of which showed his interaction with the woman.
It looks like the band has wrapped up their Canadian shows, but they still have some dates for stops in the U.S. before they wrap their tour up in the fall.
