15 Big Celebs You Could See In Toronto This August From Millie Bobby Brown To Sam Smith
Keep your eyes open!
Toronto is a hub for celebrities and some of Hollywood's biggest stars will be in the Canadian city in August.
Plenty of concerts will be rolling into the city this month, and Toronto is also hosting Fan Expo Canada from August 24 to 27 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
That means lots of celebs will be twinkling about town for the convention and musical gigs. So as you walk around the city streets this month, keep an eye open for celebs in dimmed windows of restaurants and around every block because you never know who you might run into.
Here are 15 big-name celebrities who will be in Toronto this month and where you might spot them.
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie will be headed to Toronto early this month to perform at Scotiabank Arena on August 8. The singer is on his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets start at around the $140 mark on Ticketmaster.
So you can catch this star in concert or see if you can spot him hanging around the city before his show!
Sam Smith
Sam Smith is coming to Toronto for his GLORIA tour, and fans might also be able to see special guest Jessie Reyez at their concert on August 11 at Scotiabank Arena.
Smith is only performing for one night in Toronto, so your best bet to spot this singer may be to get a ticket to his show.
Ticket prices for the show start at around $99 on Ticketmaster, so you'll have to spend a little cash to see Smith in action.
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton will be coming to Toronto for two nights this month!
The country singer will be performing at Budweiser Stage on August 17 and August 18 for his All-American Road Show.
Stapleton will be in Toronto for over 24 hours, so chances are the star is going to step out on the town for dinner or at least a quick coffee run. (I mean, no matter how nice the hotel is, stars need sun too, right?)
So you may run into this cowboy if you get lucky.
Jonas Brothers
If you're burning up for these former teen heartthrobs, you might want to get a piece of cake and go eat it by the ocean because the Jonas Brothers are coming to town.
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will be performing their five albums in one night at Toronto's Rogers Centre.
The brothers will be singing their hearts out on August 19, and tickets start as low as $70 on Ticketmaster if you want to see these stars in person.
Dominic Fike
Euphoriastar and artist Dominic Fike will be performing at Massey Hall on August 27 for his Don't Stare At The Sun tour.
You may know Fike from his role as Elliot on the hit HBO Max series or his hit singles like "3 Nights."
If you're a fan of his music or acting, you can see him live and in concert starting at around $220 on Ticketmaster.
Hayden Christensen
You can spend the evening with Anakin Skywalker.
Hayden Christensen will be at Fan Expo Canada on August 26, and you can meet the actor, get an autograph and photo with the legend himself.
Photos with Christensen start at $180, and if you're looking for a helmet or lightsaber to be autographed, it will cost you around $290.
Christensen will have a special panel at 7:30 p.m and tickets for the event range from free general entry to $80 for priority seating, according to the Fan Expo website. If you plan to go, make sure you have the high ground!
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Thingsand Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown will be attending Fan Expo Canada on August 25 and 26.
The newly engaged star will be in the city for two days, so you can go to the expo and get an autograph for $149.99 or a photo with her for $159.99, according to the website.
Since she'll be in town for a weekend, fans may be able to spot the actress out and about in the city.
Christina Ricci
Wednesday and the original The Addams Family fans will be overjoyed to hear that they can meet the infamous Christina Ricci right here in Toronto.
The iconic actress will be attending Fan Expo Canada on August 26 and 27, and fans will be able to get an autograph for $80 and a photo with the actress for $99, according to the Fan Expo website.
Zachary Levi
Shazam! star Zachary Levi will be returning to Toronto for Fan Expo Canada on August 26.
Levi has previously spent time in Toronto and recently sat down for an interview with Narcity, where he shared his perfect day in the city, from working out at a gym called SWAT to walking down Queen West.
So if you don't catch him at the Fan Expo for a photo or autograph, you may find him at some of his favourite Toronto haunts.
Chevy Chase
Fans of the hit comedy sitcom Community or the Christmas classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will be able to see star and comedian Chevy Chase in Toronto.
Chase will be at Fan Expo Canada on August 26 and 27, and fans can snap a pic with the star for $175 and nab an autograph for $150, according to the Fan Expo website.
Neve Campbell
What's your favourite scary movie? If it's the Scream franchise, you might be screaming for joy because Sidney Prescott will be at Fan Expo Canada.
Canadian actress Neve Campbell will be taking photos and signing autographs at the convention on August 25, 26 and 27, so horror's former teen princess will be in Toronto for a while this month!
Campbell was actually born and raised in Guelph, Ontario, according to IMDb, so she's no stranger to the province.
If you're looking to get some face-to-face action with the woman who survived Ghostface in the Scream franchise, you can attend the convention and score an autograph for $70 or a photo for $95, according to the Fan Expo website.
Matthew Lillard
Scooby-Doo and Scream alumni Mathew Lillard is set to attend Fan Expo Canada in Toronto for three days (August 25-27).
Lillard has been acting for decades, so he's racked up countless projects, but you may recall him from his iconic roles as Shaggy in Scooby-Doo and Stuart in Scream.
Fans will be able to meet Lillard and get an autograph for $70 and a photo for $95, according to the Fan Expo website.
Skeet Ulrich
Toronto is basically getting a Scream franchise reunion this month because Skeet Ulrich will also be attending Fan Expo Canada.
Ulrich played Billy Loomis in the 1996 Scream movie alongside Lillard and Campbell, so the three actors will be able to reunite at the convention.
Fans will be able to see Ulrich on August 25, 26, and 27 and get an autograph from the actor for $70 and a photo for $95, according to the Fan Expo website.
