Zachary Levi Shared His Perfect Day In Toronto & It’s A Health Nut’s Fantasy (VIDEO)
Get ready to get workout!
Shazam! Fury of the Godsstar Zachary Levi shared his perfect day in Toronto, and it's every health nut's fantasy.
The DC superhero sat down with Narcity at Duke's Refresher in Toronto following the premiere of the Shazam! sequel to chat about the film and his time living in the 6ix.
Levi lived in Toronto while shooting the first film in his superhero franchise and revealed his ideal day off when the cameras stopped rolling.
"I had this routine where I'd go workout with these great folks at this gym called SWAT, which I think is down in the junction area now. They're fantastic folks, so starting the day with that," said Levi.
SWAT HEALTH is located at 2896 Dundas Street West in Toronto, so if you want to work out like a superhero with godly powers, you can head over to their Toronto location or check them out in Mississauga or Burlington.
Starting out strong with a workout isn't enough for this actor. The next item on Levi's itinerary is a rather uncomfortable recovery tactic followed by some heated relaxation.
"I have these other friends that have this incredible company called unbounded, and they do cold plunges and saunas, so that's a part of my ideal day," said Levi.
After challenging himself physically with a workout and some temperature extremes, Levi said he likes to visit Trinity Bellwoods Park to wind down.
"Going down to that park on a nice sunny day and being down on Queen West and all that, that's kind of like my ideal day."
Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases in Canada on March 17, so you can check out Levi on the big screen soon.