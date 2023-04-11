Millie Bobby Brown Just Got Engaged To Bon Jovi's Son & Fans Have Questions About Her Age
They've only been dating for less than three years.
Millie Bobby Brown may have just gotten engaged to her boyfriend of almost three years, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, and people have a lot to say about their young age.
The 19-year-old star of the hit show Stranger Things appears to have announced her engagement to 20-year-old actor Jake Bongiovi on Instagram.
Brown shared a black and white photo of her with Bongiovi on the beach, with Brown sporting a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi hugged her.
The young actress posted the picture on her Instagram on April 11 with Taylor Swift lyrics as the caption, reading, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” followed by a white heart emoji.
The engagement seems to have been confirmed by their friends in the comments section, including people like Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly who commented, “Congratulations,” followed by a heart emoji.
However, as soon as the news broke, fans had questions about Brown's age. Many were concerned that she is too young to be getting engaged, while others wondered whether Bongiovi was too young as well.
One Twitter user tweeted, “MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS ENGAGED??? SHE IS SO YOUNG WHAT THE HELL.”
Another shared a funny GIF followed by a tweet that read, "What do you mean my sister millie bobby brown is ENGAGED huh?????”
\u201cwhat do you mean my sister millie bobby brown is ENGAGED huh?????\u201d— ridz (@ridz) 1681208577
“Millie Bobby Brown is 19 and engaged when I was 19 I was so f*kn indecisive that I couldn’t decide whether I should go to college or go back to sleep,” tweeted one person.
Others joked about the situation, like one Twitter user who wrote, “Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone’s saying she’s 19, but I thought she was Eleven.”
\u201cMillie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone\u2019s saying she\u2019s 19, but I thought she was Eleven\u201d— lea chin-sang (@lea chin-sang) 1681210512
One just simply tweeted, “She’s 19…” which received over half a million views.
\u201cshe's 19..\u201d— jock strap \ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffe (@jock strap \ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffe) 1681209944
Despite the initial backlash, the couple seem overjoyed with their news.
Bongiovi also posted some sweet pictures of the pair at the beach on his Instagram and captioned the post, “Forever,” also followed by a white heart emoji.
Just a few months ago, on New Year's, Brown shared a series of photos on Instagram from 2022, including one of the pair kissing in a photo booth, calling him her "partner for life."
Bongiovi responded in the comments section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much.”
The couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram, and they went Instagram official with their relationship in November of that year, reported People.
Despite their young ages, the couple appears happy and excited about their future together.