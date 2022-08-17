NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Is Taking College Courses & Here's What She's Studying

She wants to help people 🥹

Millie Bobby Brown. Right: Purdue University.

@milliebobbybrown | Instagram, @lifeatpurdue | Instagram

As if being an actress and running a skincare brand wasn't enough, Millie Bobby Brown is now adding college courses to her plate.

The Stranger Things star recently told Allure Magazine that she's enrolled at Purdue University, where she's already taking courses on a remote learning program.

Brown, 18, says she's studying human services, which can lead to a wide range of counselling, education and social work careers.

She explained that it's a program in which "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

"Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things," the young actress shared in the interview.

Purdue university is in West Lafayette, Indiana, the same state where the fictional city of Hawkins is located in Stranger Things.

The show dropped a reference to Purdue by showcasing a shirt from the university in a Season 3 episode, reported CNN.

Brown isn't the first celebrity to pursue higher education after already attaining fame and success.

Emma Watson attended Brown University in 2009 for English Literature and decided to enrol in the Ivy League university after breaking out as Hermione in the Harry Potter movies.

Similarly, Nick Cannon graduated from Howard University in 2020 with a degree in criminology and administration of justice, minoring in Africana studies. He even spoke during the virtual ceremony.

Netflix is due to wrap up Stranger Things with a fifth and final season in the near future. That means Brown will soon be balancing her studies with battling monsters from the Upside Down.

Not bad for her first year in college!

