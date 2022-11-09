Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Britney Spears In A Biopic & The Singer Took It Personally
Britney went off!
It's always interesting to see when one actor or actress plays another celebrity in a biopic, but Britney Spears is making it very clear that she's not ready to see her life on screen.
Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed she would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic one day and the Oops I Did It Again singer had a very strong reaction to Brown's announcement.
The Stranger Things star made the comment during an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Monday.
Brown, 18, was asked what was on her bucket list as a producer and filmmaker. Her response: to play Britney Spears.
"I think her story first of all resonates with me," Brown said. "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of when she was younger. I mean the same thing with you; I see the scramble for words [in the interviews]."
Barrymore, of course, became an actress at a very young age.
"I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her I feel I could tell her story in the right way, and hers only," Brown added.
Spears must have heard or seen the interview because she addressed it in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Spears started off the post by noting that she is "still breathing" and "alive." The comment seemed to be towards her parents who she said "gave me life" and are the "exact 2 people who took it away."
The Toxic singer then seemed to rant about Brown's biopic comments.
"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!" Spears wrote.
Spears went on to note that she guesses her family "is going to lock their doors now" and that she was "embarrassed" about posting too much this week.
While a biopic doesn't appear to be on the table at the moment, we'll have to wait and see if Spears comes around to the idea one day!